How Culture Shapes Resilience at Work

In an era where culture often risks becoming a corporate cliché, Burns & McDonnell India demonstrates how values, when lived consistently, can drive both performance and purpose. With a 125-year-old global legacy, the engineering and consulting giant has built a reputation not just for technical excellence, but for fostering an environment where employees feel like true stakeholders in the company’s journey.

In a wide-ranging conversation on Culture We Follow, a podcast with Mint, Surabhi Kanitkar, Learning & Development Specialist, and Vinita Darole, Department Manager of Internal Communications, shared how ownership, safety, and well-being have become the bedrock of Burns & McDonnell India’s organizational culture.

A legacy of ownership The company’s culture of ownership dates back to its founders, two civil engineers who started with a small rented office in Kansas City. The defining moment came years later, when ten employees stepped forward to save the company from being sold, securing a bank loan and personally taking on financial risk to buy it back.

“That moment of courage and resilience shaped who we are,” recalls Vinita Darole. “The employees didn’t just save a company, they built a legacy of ownership that every Burns & McDonnell employee still carries. Our annual Chilli Bowl tradition, where we celebrate that turning point, is more than a meal; it’s a reminder that every individual has a stake in this organization’s success.”

For employees in India, the idea of ownership isn’t metaphorical. As an employee-owned firm, each professional has a tangible stake in the business, which strengthens accountability and long-term thinking.

Safety beyond checklists At Burns & McDonnell India, safety is treated not as a compliance requirement but as a way of life. The philosophy extends well beyond physical safety protocols.

“For us, safety comes first,” says Surabhi Kanitkar. “But when we say safety, we mean it holistically, covering psychological safety, emotional well-being, and even extending it to our vendors and their families. Our Live Safer initiative takes these values home, ensuring the culture of care doesn’t end at the office gate.”

The company provides multiple layers of mental health support, including the You First app, which offers confidential counseling via phone, chat, or video, as well as in-house counselors available twice a week. Wellness sessions on resilience, meditation, and stress management are regularly conducted.

“It’s heartening to see employees use these services not just for work-related stress but for personal challenges too,” adds Surabhi. “Confidentiality is paramount, and the rising demand for counseling shows that people feel safe to seek support.”

Communication as a strategic function For large organizations, communication can easily turn into noise. Burns & McDonnell India treats it as a carefully designed function, ensuring messages create a connection rather than clutter.

“We follow the ‘seven by seven’ rule,” explains Vinita. “Every important message is delivered seven times, in seven different ways. From newsletters and intranet updates to Viva Engage, leadership podcasts, and town halls, our goal is to keep employees informed, engaged, and aligned.”

Two-way dialogue is prioritized. Platforms like Viva Engage allow employees to share updates and celebrations, while leadership podcasts and forums provide a chance to hear directly from senior leaders.

“When employees told us they wanted more access to leadership, we didn’t just hear it, we acted,” Vinita adds. “We increased town halls, experimented with panel discussions, and launched a leadership podcast. Accessibility builds trust.”

Growth by design At Burns & McDonnell, learning is not incidental; it’s intentional. From day one, employees are supported through buddy systems and mentorship programs. Structured leadership development tracks prepare first-time managers, combining online learning with workshops and coaching.

“At Burns & McDonnell, growth is designed,” says Surabhi. “We don’t wait for employees to stumble into learning. We provide clear pathways, technical training, behavioral programs, and leadership certifications. Employees even present success stories with measurable outcomes, which builds confidence in their new roles.”

The company also emphasizes peer-to-peer learning through forums like Tech Talks, where employees present on specialized topics. Beyond technical skills, initiatives like Women Wise create a network for women leaders to collaborate, share experiences, and inspire others.

“What stands out is the self-motivation,” Surabhi points out. Employees ask to join programs even if they’re not mandatory. There’s a genuine hunger to learn and grow.”

Managing change with empathy Like most organizations, Burns & McDonnell India faces constant change, new technologies, new processes, and new markets. What differentiates the company is how it manages transitions.

“Change is easy to manage technically, but harder to manage emotionally,” observes Vinita. “That’s why we follow structured, certified change management practices that keep people at the center. We communicate thoughtfully, involve employees early, and ensure every change has a leadership sponsor. That makes adoption smoother.”

Learning and communication work hand in hand to ensure employees are not just informed but equipped. “Before any new initiative, we create awareness campaigns and align managers,” adds Surabhi. “That way, employees know what’s coming and what it means for them.”

Employees as culture builders Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Burns & McDonnell’s culture is how employees themselves take the lead in shaping it. A recent stem cell donation drive is a case in point.

“One of our business unit heads, whose mother needed a bone marrow transplant, realized how small the donor database in India is,” recalls Vinita. “She came forward with the idea, and we supported her in turning it into a company-wide initiative. Today, Burns & McDonnell is one of the top corporate contributors to that cause. That’s ownership in action.”

Three pillars of strength Asked to define the pillars of Burns & McDonnell India’s culture, both leaders emphasize three themes:

Constant feedback loops. “We run regular surveys and act on the insights,” says Surabhi. “Employees see their voices reflected in real changes.” Ownership culture. “Every employee feels like a stakeholder because they are,” notes Vinita. “That sense of responsibility drives resilience.” Emotional well-being. “We want employees to feel psychologically safe and cared for, every single day,” Surabhi adds.

A culture that builds the future What emerges from Burns & McDonnell India’s story is a culture that is not static but alive owned by every employee, shaped by resilience, and sustained by kindness. Safety is treated as a shared value, learning as a collective journey, and leadership as an accessible partner. This is not just about workplace satisfaction it is about building an organization ready to thrive in a world of constant change. In the words of Vinita Darole, “We don’t just talk about culture we live it. That’s what makes us resilient. That’s what keeps us future-ready.”