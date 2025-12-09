How data signals are redefining consumer understanding in India's programmatic ecosystem

India’s advertising industry is on the cusp of an evolution. Programmatic buying already represents 42% of the country’s digital ad spend and is projected to reach 44% by 2026. This shift marks a new stage of maturity where automation, data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are converging to create smarter, more responsive marketing ecosystems.

AI now sits at the center of this transformation. What began as a tool for optimising bids has evolved into a decision engine that processes behavioural signals, curates inventory, and predicts audience engagement across screens and channels. As connected TV, digital out-of-home, and retail media accelerate toward mainstream adoption, programmatic will increasingly define how brands reach and resonate with consumers in real time.

Understanding consumer behaviour through data signals

In a country as diverse and mobile-first as India, understanding audience behaviour requires looking far beyond demographics. Age, gender, and location can no longer explain why consumers engage, convert, or ignore. Instead, advertisers must interpret the signals that reflect how people actually live and interact online: what content they consume, how they research products, when they make decisions, and what influences those decisions.

Each of these signals (i.e., browsing activity, purchase timing, content affinity, and engagement frequency) tells part of a larger story. And now, AI brings these fragments together, finding patterns that reveal intent and predict outcomes. Rather than static audience segments, marketers can now work with living, evolving audience models that update as behavior shifts.

This signal-based approach enables a deeper understanding of consumer psychology. For example, an advertiser might discover that a group once categorised as “tech enthusiasts” are actually motivated by sustainability and financial efficiency, not gadget obsession. Such insights reframe how marketers design creative, select channels, and build long-term loyalty.

Personalising content for digital advertising

Personalisation has always been the promise of digital advertising, but delivering it at scale requires intelligence and adaptability. AI now allows marketers to merge online and offline data into cohesive audience profiles. These profiles can then be activated across programmatic platforms to deliver the right message at the right moment.

The key is moving from reactive to predictive personalisation. Instead of adjusting creatively after a campaign underperforms, data signals can now forecast which messages and formats will resonate with specific users before activation. This turns personalisation into a proactive discipline rather than a retrospective one.

When executed well, this approach creates meaningful engagement. It ensures that digital content feels relevant not because it’s simply targeted, but because it’s informed by genuine behavioral context.

Enabling smarter inventory curation

Data signals also play a critical role in optimising inventory decisions. Real programmatic success is about both finding the right audience and reaching them in the most effective environment. With thousands of inventory sources across CTV, OTT, social, and retail media, AI can analyse performance patterns, contextual alignment, and engagement metrics to determine where value truly lies.

This signal-based curation helps advertisers move from volume to precision. By identifying which combinations of audience, environment, and message deliver the best outcomes, marketers can allocate budgets more intelligently. The result is higher ROI and a more sustainable and transparent ecosystem where every impression has measurable purpose.

As the ecosystem matures, India’s digital buyers will increasingly expect this level of visibility. Data-driven curation will become the norm, empowering marketers to make decisions rooted in performance and accountability rather than assumptions.

Data as India’s growth engine

The next stage of India’s programmatic evolution will be defined by how effectively marketers use data signals to bridge the gap between automation and understanding. AI is already expanding what planners can achieve. Today, advertisers can test thousands of behavioral combinations, discover hidden audience segments, and predict campaign outcomes across the full marketing funnel.

Success in 2026 and beyond will depend on how well advertisers integrate these capabilities into their everyday workflows. To thrive, they must:

Decode consumer behavior through rich, multi-dimensional data signals that reveal intent and motivation. Deliver personalised content dynamically, connecting creative strategies with real-time audience insights. Curate inventory intelligently, ensuring every impression contributes to measurable business results. In this environment, data serves as the connective tissue of modern advertising. It links intent to context, creativity to performance, and strategy to outcomes.

The Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company, says they see this evolution firsthand. Through privacy-compliant audience solutions and AI-powered insights, we help marketers transform fragmented data into a coherent foundation for personalised, high-performing media strategies. As India continues its rapid digital ascent, data signals continue to fuel programmatic growth while it simultaneously defines the next decade of advertising intelligence.

The article has been written by Rohiet Ghildyaal, AVP Business Development, Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company.