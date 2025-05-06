How energy storage can make renewables work for Indian commercial enterprises

As India is racing in the efforts to stabilise the grid from micro to macro level, the country’s power demand is surging. From expanding manufacturing facilities and the rollout of EV charging infrastructure to the rise of AI-powered data centers, these developments are putting increasing strain on the national grid. However, while solar and wind energy promise a cleaner future, they come with a critical challenge—peak load management.

India’s peak power demand will grow significantly in the coming years, pushing industries toward higher energy costs. For small and medium-sized commercial enterprises, this could translate into higher electricity costs due to peak-hour tariffs, greater fossil fuel dependency for backup power, and increased operational disruptions, possibly impacting the profitability. The problem isn’t just economic—when commercial entities draw excessive grid power during peak hours, it reduces availability for critical sectors like rural electrification, public infrastructure, and residential areas.

Despite India’s commitment to scaling renewables, the reality is that solar and wind power remain intermittent—they may not always generate electricity when it’s needed the most. To make renewable energy a viable and cost-effective option for commercial users, energy storage solutions—such as high energy density battery storage systems—must become a standard part of the equation. These technologies can bridge the gap between generation and consumption, enabling businesses to reduce grid dependency, lower costs, and operate more sustainably.

Key energy challenges for commercial enterprises: 🔹 Power Overload Costs – Drawing excessive grid power during peak hours results in high surcharges, adding to business costs.

🔹 Grid Dependency Risks – Without energy storage, commercial entities are forced to rely on the grid even when renewable energy is available, increasing their exposure to power shortages and fluctuations.

🔹 Power Cuts – Frequent power outages, short or long hours, create significant business losses and are increasing the dependency of small to medium diesel generators (10 KVA to 100 KVA).

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, global grid-scale Battery Energy Storage Product installations surged to 35.82 GW/87.69 GWh in 2023, nearly tripling from the previous year. This figure is projected to reach 41.84 GW/104.67 GWh by 2024, driven by an estimated $37.69 billion in investments.

The National Electricity Plan (NEP) 2023 estimates that by FY 2032, India will require approximately 411 GWh of energy storage, with 236.22 GWh expected to come from Battery Energy Storage products, and in addition 14 GWH storage is expected to complement the solar rooftops.

The Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Battery Energy Storage products segment, though currently behind residential and grid-scale deployments, is set for strong growth, particularly in India. Supportive government policies, dynamic tariff structures, and economic incentives for solar rooftop with BESS are driving adoption across the region. The segment is emerging as a high-growth sector, with storage capacity set to soar from just 4 GWh in 2020 to a projected 103.3 GWh by 2030, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan report.

PuREPower’s approach to energy storage To bridge the energy gap, energy storage products must have sophisticated tech, scalable, cost-effective, and efficient in managing peak demand while operating the critical surge loads at commercial entities, which standard UPS/Inverter combined with the lead acid batteries are unable to provide. Businesses need reliable backup power that integrates seamlessly with renewable energy while reducing costs. AI-driven products offer seamless user experience and higher uptime, ensuring stability and lower electricity expenses. With high-energy density and high C rated storage products, businesses can enhance productivity, minimize fuel reliance, and achieve long-term sustainability.

As the demand for reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy products continues to grow, a critical need emerges for innovative technologies that will define the future of energy storage and management. PURE offers PuREPower Commercial battery energy storage product line-up designed to transform how businesses can run seamlessly their operations while significantly reducing both the CapeX and Opex power costs.

“India’s energy future depends not just on how much renewable power we generate, but on how intelligently we store and use it. With PuREPower, our goal is to redefine energy resilience for Indian enterprises—enabling them to grow sustainably, operate seamlessly, and lead in a world powered by clean innovation,” says Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PuRE Energy.

Developed to cater to the evolving needs of small to medium enterprises, shopping centres, telecom towers, fuel stations, and hospitals, these AI-driven energy storage products ensure uninterrupted power while reducing operational power costs. With scalable configurations ranging from 25 KVA to 100 KVA, PuREPower Commercial auto syncs with the grid, renewable energy sources, and diesel generators, allowing businesses to propel all their critical surge load equipment, store excess renewable energy through fast charging during off-peak hours with the Time of Use (ToU) option and utilise it when demand spikes.

Future outlook At the core of PuREPower Commercial is an integrated system that brings together the functions of an industrial UPS, high energy density batteries, battery and thermal management, and hybrid solar control. This solution is designed to reduce dependence on grid power,diesel generators and help manage peak load charges, supporting uninterrupted operations for essential infrastructure such as servers, centralised air conditioning, and elevators. Its modular design and features like predictive controls, cloud integration, and quick response times make it a practical choice for businesses seeking reliable and efficient energy storage.

As India moves toward cleaner energy solutions, systems like PuREPower Commercial are evolving from simple backup units to strategic assets. They can support better return on investment by helping businesses manage energy use more efficiently and sustainably. In a time when consistent power supply is critical to operations, energy storage solutions can offer enterprises greater control, flexibility, and resilience.