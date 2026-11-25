Hair growth is a gradual biological process, yet it is often judged by how quickly visible changes appear. Whether it is noticing more hair fall while combing or feeling that hair length has remained unchanged for months, understanding how hair grows can help set realistic expectations. Hair growth is not continuous; it follows a natural cycle in which individual follicles move through distinct phases at different times. Understanding the three phases of hair growth The hair growth cycle comprises three main phases: anagen, catagen and telogen.

The anagen phase is the active growth stage, during which cells in the hair follicle multiply to produce the hair shaft. According to research published by Hindustan Unilever Limited in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology in 2025, this phase can last between two and six years, with scalp hair growing at an average rate of approximately one centimetre per month. The duration of this phase largely influences how long hair can grow.

The catagen phase is a short transition period lasting around one to three weeks. During this time, active growth stops and the follicle begins to regress. This is followed by the telogen phase, a resting period that typically lasts two to three months. The hair eventually sheds, making way for a new strand to emerge as the cycle begins again.

At any given time, different follicles are at different stages of this cycle. Consequently, some shedding is a normal part of the hair growth process.

Why can hair growth feel slow?

Several factors can influence how hair grows and how dense it appears. When more follicles enter the resting phase prematurely, or when new hair takes longer to replace shed strands, thinning may become noticeable. Stress, fever, hormonal changes, certain medications and scalp conditions can contribute to hair fall. Recurring dandruff and unsuitable hair-grooming practices may also affect overall scalp and hair health.

It is important to distinguish between hair growing slowly and hair falling faster than it can be replaced. While the former affects visible length, the latter can influence overall density. Persistent or sudden hair fall may warrant consultation with a dermatologist to identify the underlying cause.

Why consistency and the right measurement window matter Hair follicles operate on a cycle that unfolds over months and years, which means meaningful improvements in hair density cannot always be judged over a few days. A consistent routine, appropriate scalp care and scientifically evaluated treatments can help support hair health, while regular assessment offers a more reliable picture of progress.

“Hair growth is a cyclical biological process, and understanding this cycle is essential when evaluating the efficacy of hair care treatments. At Indulekha , we believe that combining the principles of Ayurveda with scientific research and clinical evaluation helps us develop solutions grounded in evidence. A 90-day assessment window allows us to observe changes in parameters such as hair density, hair fall and the anagen-to-telogen ratio, rather than relying solely on immediate visual impressions,” says Supriya Punyani, Head, R&D, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

This approach is reflected in a 2025 clinical study published in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology, which evaluated an Ayurvedic leave-on treatment over three months. Among the 44 participants who completed the study, researchers observed a 12% improvement in hair density and a 50% reduction in hair fall from baseline measurements.

Ultimately, understanding the hair growth cycle helps put progress into perspective. Rather than expecting overnight transformation, a consistent approach, realistic timelines and evidence-based evaluation can help individuals make more informed decisions about their hair care.