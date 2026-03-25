How Forex Credit Cards Can Help Save Money on Upcoming Vacations

Zero-forex markup credit cards can be one way to handle expenses abroad if individuals know which type suits their needs. One of the disadvantages of travelling overseas is the additional 2-3% markup banks charge on every credit card transaction made there.

Forex Markup: What It Is and Why It Matters

Spending ₹2 Lakhs on a vacation abroad? Travellers are probably paying more than ₹6,000 as forex dues without even realising it. Whenever transactions are made abroad, spends are converted into INR, and that converted amount attracts forex charges. That’s not all, it may also incur GST and other transaction fees in addition to the forex charges.

How Do Forex Credit Cards Work?

To begin with, forex cards help travellers save on overseas vacations in several ways, directly or indirectly:

Global acceptability: These cards are accepted in most international destinations.

Transaction & Withdrawal: Payments and withdrawals are made as per the conversion rate.

Travel Benefits: Most cards come with lounge access and other benefits attached to hotels and rentals.

Insurance & Liability Benefits: Most card issuers cover lost or stolen cards, unauthorised access, and phishing-related incidents. The difference is noticeable. Over a long vacation or several shorter trips, this could mean an upgraded room or premium experiences that would otherwise be considered out of budget. Remember: with zero forex markup credit card, only the standard currency conversion value is paid.

How to Apply for a Credit Card Online Before the Trip?

Individuals can apply for most credit cards online before a vacation. It helps to have a dedicated account for all expenses expected to be incurred abroad, including travel and accommodation fees. Most forex cards offer travel benefits that range from priority entry to discounts on flight bookings and hotel stays.

Some available options include travel-friendly cards by IDFC FIRST Bank, like FIRST WOW! and FIRST WOW! Black, which have little or no forex markup and FD-backed benefits. Premium cards such as Ashva, Mayura, Select, IndigGo, and Wealth offer perks like lounge access, reward rates, golf benefits, and lifestyle privileges.

The process can be completed online with IDFC FIRST Bank in three steps.

Enter basic details (name, phone, PAN and address) on the credit card application page. Choose the card based on travel or lifestyle benefits. Complete Video KYC online to verify identity and submit the application. If applying for secured cards like WOW! and WOW! Black, users will need to create a fixed deposit (FD) online during the application. This step also helps build a credit profile. After you complete the FD and Video KYC, your card will be issued.

Cash vs. Debit Spends vs. Credit Cards

It is common practice to use a mix of cash, debit accounts and credit cards when overseas. However, each of these modes has a different impact on spending needs. Here’s a quick comparison to help grasp usability of each at a glance:

Cash: For tips, food and transport.

Debit/Regular Cards: Convenient and widely accepted, but they usually do not offer forex benefits.

Zero Forex Credit Cards: Suitable for international travel due to no forex markup, easy payments, and additional reward opportunities. As mentioned above, it is generally considered a good practice to mix all three streams when spending overseas. This helps strike the correct balance between savings, safety, and control.

Why Forex Cards Make Sense for Frequent Overseas Travellers

Owning and using a forex card makes sense for every visit or transaction abroad. However, frequent fliers and travellers can benefit more than those who travel less frequently. Not only do the points and benefits accumulate, but budget plans and estimates are generally more accurate overall.

The importance of the entire set of features that comes with a forex card is notable. Besides savings, these cards ensure the experience abroad remains smooth. At the end of the day, comfort and peace of mind are important considerations when travelling overseas. To make use of the rewards available, it is advisable to visit the bank’s page for the forex credit card online.