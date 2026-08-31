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How India’s Office REIT Works: Understanding the Income Flow

The Office Rent Pipeline: How Rental Income Flows Through an Office REIT.

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Updated31 Aug 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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How does rental income move through an office REIT? From commercial properties and tenants to operating costs and investor payouts, understand the flow behind office REIT rental income.
How does rental income move through an office REIT? From commercial properties and tenants to operating costs and investor payouts, understand the flow behind office REIT rental income.(AI generated image for illustration purpose only)
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From office rentals to investor distributions, an REIT follows a structured income cycle. Explore the key stages that shape rental income and cash payouts in an office REIT.
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Explore how office REITs generate and distribute rental income with Knowledge Realty Trust.

To learn more about Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), follow the World of REITs section on livemint.com

Disclaimer: This is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to invest in units or other securities in India or outside India. No assurance or guarantee of returns or trading price of units is made. The distribution of this material in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. REIT investments are subject to market risks. Readers should conduct their own analysis and form their own view of the market position, business and performance of Knowledge Realty Trust.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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HomeFocusHow India’s Office REIT Works: Understanding the Income Flow
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