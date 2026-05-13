India enjoys an abundance of sunshine. On any given day, step outside and the sun is bright, unavoidable, and glaring. Yet, many people continue to face calcium deficiency often because our bodies may not absorb it effectively without adequate Vitamin D. Since calcium absorption is linked to adequate Vitamin D levels, a shortfall of the latter indirectly leads to weaker bones and lower calcium reserves.

Article: Calcium and Vitamin D are interconnected and are important for several functions in the human body. Together, they support muscle function, heart health and immunity. If the levels are low, the body shows signs in its own ways, such as mild fatigue, body aches, and slow recovery.

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Part of this problem relates to lifestyle. With the rapid urbanisation, many people spend long hours indoors, maybe at the office, in cars, or under fluorescent-lit environments. Protein and calcium-deficient diets and a general reluctance to be outside (“it's too hot,” “I don’t want a tan”) likely compound the problem.

Most adults achieve their peak bone mass sometime in their late twenties or early thirties, which is when bones are at their strongest, after which it is mostly a matter of trying to maintain whatever bone mass you've achieved. If your calcium deposits are already low at that point, the rate of bone loss is generally faster. The encouraging aspect? A mix of a balanced diet, physical activity and a little sunshine daily may help slow down bone and muscle loss over time.

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What the stats are showing According to a study conducted by India's prominent research organisation, ICMR, adults require about 1000 mg of calcium and 600 IU of Vitamin D each day. In reality, many Indians fall short. Adding long hours of sitting and little physical activity may further affect bone health over time.

Here’s what you can do to improve your levels naturally: 1. Start with your plate

Our traditional Indian meals naturally include calcium-rich foods such as dahi (curd), paneer (cottage cheese), til (sesame), bajra (millets), and rajgira (amaranth). Incorporating these into your meals may go a long way in supporting and improving your bone health.

2. Move your body

Research shows that regular physical activity like walking, jogging and strength training helps improve bone and muscle strength.

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3. Get sunlight

When our forefathers said, "Wake up early and sit in the sun." It wasn’t just a routine they followed; it was a shared wisdom. Sunlight helps absorb Vitamin D better, so go out and enjoy the sun.

Sometimes your body needs extra help In some cases, the levels may remain low even after doing everything right, and that is normal, too. This is when additional help may be considered. One way to revive low levels is through nutritional supplements. One may consider Shelcal 500 supplement, commonly recommended by healthcare professionals, to support nutritional needs. It is packed with calcium and vitamin D to help maintain bone density and muscle strength.

Takeaway: Calcium and Vitamin D deficiencies usually do not cause alarming or obvious symptoms at first, but overall, you may feel uneasy and fatigued. The body's requirement for calcium and vitamin D increases gradually with age due to reduced intestinal absorption and a decline in the skin's ability to synthesize vitamin D. It’s not about just “getting some,” but it’s about getting the right amount: 1000 mg of calcium and 600 IU of vitamin D from food, sunshine, and supplements (like Shelcal) if necessary. Because keeping your bones healthy isn’t about doing more, it’s about meeting your body’s everyday nutritional needs.

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Ref to the study: https://metabolichealthdigest.com/nutrient-requirements-for-indians-icmr-nin-2020/

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