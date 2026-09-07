How Noida International Airport and golf-linked residences are influencing development in Noida

The convergence of global connectivity and nature-led housing Noida is entering a new phase of its evolution. Two forces are shaping its development: the emergence of the Noida International Airport (NIA) as an aviation and economic hub, and a shift in how homebuyers define luxury.

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For years, Noida's growth has been anchored in planned infrastructure, expressways, metro connectivity, commercial expansion and large-scale development. As the city becomes increasingly connected to national and global business networks, expectations of homebuyers are evolving too.

Increasingly, some homeowners are seeking privacy, wellness, architecture, expansive views and a deeper connection with the environment. This convergence is giving rise to nature-led luxury housing.

NIA and Noida's growth With the involvement of Switzerland's Zurich Airport International AG, the Noida International Airport is expected to strengthen Noida's domestic and international connectivity while supporting an ecosystem spanning aviation, hospitality, logistics, commercial activity and allied businesses.

Christoph Schnellmann, vice chairman of NIA (Zurich AG), said, “The emergence of Noida International Airport is contributing to a broader shift in the economic landscape of the NCR. As connectivity improves and new employment, commercial, hospitality and logistics ecosystems develop around the airport, we expect the residential real estate market in the region to evolve alongside them.”

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CRC The Peridona is positioned within Noida's development plans.

From nature-inspired spaces to nature-led housing CRC The Peridona reflects this philosophy. Spread across 6.8 acres with just 341 residences, the development is conceived around low-density living, privacy and a natural setting.

Its environment is anchored by the 152-acre Greg Norman Championship Golf Course, complemented by landscaped spaces, water bodies and a 60-acre Nature Park.

Architecture and the surrounding landscape Gensler, the USA-based global architecture firm and one of the design firms associated with CRC The Peridona, has contributed to the project's architectural design.

Naseera Razak, co-managing director, said, “Noida has the opportunity to grow as a contemporary city without inheriting the spatial compromises of older urban centres. In a project such as The Peridona, the regional design partner’s role is to translate an ambitious design vision into a place that works every day—for climate, movement, light, privacy and the routines of residents. A vast expanse of golf greens was one of the defining reasons we chose Noida.”

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Golf and the residential setting The golf ecosystem adds another dimension to this development. Monish Bindra, professional golfer and coach at Jaypee Greens, said, “Living at Jaypee Greens since 2015 has been fabulous. Having one of the most expansive golf courses, with the only 18-hole night golf course in the Delhi-NCR region right here, is a premium luxury experience for residents. And with the NIA just 35 minutes away, it is a game changer for Noida and the entire region (Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, etc).”

Residential development in Noida The emergence of NIA and landscape-led residential developments point towards changes underway in Noida. One is strengthening the city's economic and global connectivity. The other is influencing the residential development that can accompany that growth.

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For CRC The Peridona, this creates an opportunity to be positioned within Noida's next phase of growth while remaining anchored in an established ecosystem of golf, greenery, water and open space.

In this emerging landscape, nature-led luxury golf residences could become one form of high-end living in Noida.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.