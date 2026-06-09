How Prateek Edifice in Sector 107, Noida, Became One of Noida’s Most Iconic Luxury Residential Landmarks

As Noida’s luxury housing segment continues to evolve, Sector 107 has emerged as one of the city’s most established premium residential destinations. While several developments have contributed to the growth of the micro-market, Prateek Edifice stands out as an iconic landmark that helped redefine luxury living in Noida and elevate expectations around space, design, lifestyle, privacy, and exclusivity.

Developed by Prateek Group, Prateek Edifice introduced a new perspective on luxury housing at a time when large-format residences and lifestyle-centric communities were still uncommon in the city. Today, the project continues to be regarded as one of Noida’s most recognizable luxury residential addresses, reflecting both the developer’s vision and the changing aspirations of premium homebuyers.

The significance of Prateek Edifice extends beyond its architecture. Spread across more than 7.5 acres, the development introduced expansive residences of approximately 4,300 sq. ft. along with exclusive penthouses ranging up to 12,000 sq. ft., creating what many residents describe as a “bungalow in the sky” experience. The project was also among the early developments in Noida to focus on ultra-low-density planning, with only two apartments per floor, ensuring privacy, openness, natural light, and uninterrupted views.

Another factor that distinguishes Prateek Edifice is its emphasis on lifestyle-led design. The project introduced features that were considered pioneering in Noida’s residential market, including triple-height entrance lobbies, expansive terrace-style balconies, VRV air-conditioning systems, premium imported specifications, and a grand clubhouse ecosystem designed around leisure, wellness, and community engagement. Together, these elements shaped Prateek Edifice into more than a residential society — it became a resort-style living experience.

The project’s long-term value journey has further strengthened its position as a landmark luxury address. From an initial launch price of approximately ₹5,000 per sq. ft., Prateek Edifice is today valued at around ₹24,000 per sq. ft., reflecting strong appreciation and sustained buyer confidence over the years. This growth is not merely a price movement but a reflection of the project’s brand equity, limited availability, premium specifications, location advantage, and established resident community.

A key differentiator of Prateek Edifice is the holding behaviour among existing owners, which is a common factor among all Prateek Group projects. Many residents and investors prefer to retain their properties rather than exit, resulting in limited resale inventory in the market. This restricted supply, combined with consistent demand from affluent buyers looking for spacious luxury homes in Noida, has contributed to strong pricing power and premium resale values. In many ways, Prateek Edifice enjoys a unique demand dynamic, where limited availability and high desirability continue to support its market position.

Sector 107 itself has benefited significantly from the presence of premium developments like Prateek Edifice. Located close to the Noida Expressway and offering convenient access to Sector 18, business districts, and South Delhi, the area has steadily strengthened its position as a preferred destination for affluent families seeking both connectivity and a refined living environment. Over time, the combination of established infrastructure, mature residential communities, and lifestyle amenities has contributed to the sector’s growing appeal among end-users.

The project’s strong reputation is closely linked to the legacy of Prateek Group. With more than two decades of experience, over 20 million sq. ft. delivered, and more than 50,000 homeowners across NCR, the Group has built a reputation for quality construction, timely delivery, and long-term value creation. Its portfolio includes landmark developments such as Prateek Stylome, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Grand City, and Prateek Canary, each contributing to the company’s standing as one of the region’s trusted residential developers.

Resident satisfaction remains one of the strongest indicators of a project’s success. Speaking about life at Prateek Edifice, Mr. Gupta, an IT professional residing here since 2 years now, shared: “What attracted us initially was the space and exclusivity, but what truly stands out today is the overall lifestyle. The greenery, privacy, maintenance standards, and sense of community make everyday living extremely comfortable. Even after years of living here, Prateek Edifice continues to feel special and ahead of its time.”

Industry experts believe that projects such as Prateek Edifice have played a defining role in shaping Noida’s luxury housing narrative. More than just a residential development, it represents a milestone in the evolution of premium living in the city — one that continues to influence buyer expectations and reinforce the legacy of Prateek Group as a creator of landmark residential communities.

More than a society — it is a resort-style living experience. That is why Prateek Edifice continues to stand as one of Noida’s most iconic luxury addresses and a defining benchmark for premium residential living in Sector 107.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.