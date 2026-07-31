How Punjab’s cashless health scheme funded 50 days of critical care for a 700-gram newborn

A premature baby weighing 700 grams at birth received nearly ₹3 lakh in cashless treatment after spending 50 days in a neonatal intensive care unit in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district, according to information released by the state health department.

Born during the 27th week of pregnancy, the baby required ventilator support and continuous medical supervision because her lungs were not fully developed. The treatment was covered under the Punjab government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

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The child was born on 9 June 2026 to Suraj and his wife, residents of Shiv Shankar Mohalla in Nawanshahr. Doctors admitted her to the neonatal intensive care unit of a private hospital empanelled under the scheme after she developed serious respiratory complications soon after birth.

The baby remained in the hospital for 50 days, during which she received respiratory assistance, specialised nutrition, infection-control support and round-the-clock monitoring. She was subsequently discharged in a stable condition, the department said.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said cashless health coverage could help families obtain specialised treatment without having to arrange a substantial amount of money during a medical emergency.

“No family should have to choose between saving a life and arranging money for treatment. Every mother deserves a safe delivery, and every newborn deserves a fighting chance at life,” Singh said.

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Cost of prolonged neonatal treatment Dr Hartesh Singh Pahwa, who treated the child with his medical team, said babies born at an early stage of pregnancy are medically vulnerable because several organs, including the lungs, may not be fully developed. Such newborns can require prolonged hospitalisation and different levels of intensive medical support.

“With advanced neonatal treatment, proper nutrition, infection control and continuous monitoring, the baby’s condition gradually improved, and she was eventually discharged in a stable condition,” Pahwa said.

He said the scheme covered the entire treatment cost of approximately ₹3 lakh, allowing the parents to focus on the child’s recovery instead of arranging funds for hospital expenses.

Suraj, the child’s father, said it would have been difficult for the family to independently meet the cost of a 50-day NICU stay.

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“There were moments when we feared that we would lose our daughter. The doctors gave us hope, while the scheme ensured that we did not have to worry about arranging money for her treatment,” he said.

According to the state government, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana provides cashless treatment to eligible beneficiaries at empanelled healthcare institutions. Its neonatal care packages cover different levels of intervention based on the condition of a newborn and the intensity of treatment required.

State data show 4,404 neonatal cases covered Figures shared by the State Health Agency, Punjab, show that 4,404 neonatal cases were covered under four treatment packages over the past nearly seven months.

The Special Neonatal Care Package covered 1,869 newborns, involving claims worth ₹2.50 crore. The Intensive Neonatal Care Package supported another 1,719 newborns, with approved claims amounting to ₹3.78 crore.

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Together, these two packages accounted for 3,588 cases and claims totalling ₹6.28 crore. The figures released by the agency did not specify the value of claims under the remaining two categories.

An additional 434 cases were covered under the Advanced Neonatal Care Package, while 382 newborns received treatment under the Critical Care Neonatal Package. These categories are intended for children requiring higher levels of clinical intervention.

The agency’s data also indicate that 474 women with high-risk pregnancies or complicated maternal and foetal conditions received treatment under the scheme. The cases included 70 premature deliveries, 45 instances of severe anaemia and 19 cases of severe pre-eclampsia or eclampsia. Two cases involving serious congenital abnormalities in the foetus were also covered.

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Singh said access to maternal and neonatal treatment was intended to address medical complications as well as the financial pressure associated with prolonged hospitalisation. The government said the Nawanshahr case was among the neonatal treatments funded through the scheme’s network of empanelled hospitals.