How separate accounts could protect your savings from digital fraud

Pull out your bank statement: Does it look less like a record of your savings and more like a messy receipt, dotted with transactions ranging from your morning coffee, grocery runs, online subscriptions, and cab fares? You’re not alone.
The convenience of digital payments has led many of us to use our main bank account for all our spending and savings. While it seems easy and convenient, this practice is a risky move that blurs the line between your hard-earned wealth and your daily spending, leaving your entire financial life vulnerable to fraud and overspending.
Create a financial firewall
A smarter and safer approach is to create a clear separation between accounts you use for your savings and your daily spending. This simple step protects your savings by limiting potential risk to only the funds you have designated for everyday spends.
This is where a safe second account from Airtel Payments Bank steps in to make a difference. A digital account with Airtel Payments Bank offers a layer of protection by keeping your main bank account separate from daily transactions. With a transaction limit of Rs. 1 lakh per day, your primary savings remain untouched, reducing exposure to fraud.
A proactive approach to safety
Airtel Payments Bank’s safe second account has been created keeping your digital safety in mind. It offers a suite of advanced security features that add a layer of protection to your daily banking. Some features include:
Additional benefits
Beyond its core security features, a safe second account with Airtel Payments Bank offers a wide range of benefits that integrate seamlessly into your life.
In a world where digital convenience is non-negotiable, having a separate, secure account for daily use is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity. So, download the Airtel Thanks App and open Airtel Payments Bank - the safe second account for all your daily transactions.
Click here to know more.
Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.