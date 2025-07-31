How Siemens and Nagarro Are Powering Manufacturing for the Autonomous Age

For over 31 years, Siemens has been a cornerstone client for Nagarro, shaping a partnership that goes far beyond typical vendor engagement; it reflects co-engineering, co-creation, and long-term trust. As manufacturing firms around the world, and more in India, turn to automation, AI, and advanced visibility, this partnership is providing both, the roadmap and the playbook.

Inside the Siemens–Nagarro Alliance At the heart of it lies a fundamental convergence: information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), traditionally separate domains, must now work in concert. "We are in love with Siemens," said Ehsaan Shariff, Managing Director at Nagarro. "We are so much in love that we have a business unit called Siemens." That unit, he explained, was not just symbolic — it reflected a deliberate, long-term investment in understanding Siemens products and platforms from the inside out.

“It’s doubly exciting to be part of this transition,” added Manas Human, Co-founder and CEO of Nagarro, “supporting clients as they move into the future with these new technological steps that are now available for all of us.”

The two companies are betting big on the value of co-engineering — a model where IT partners don’t just integrate industrial tech, but actually help bring it to market. Siemens, for its part, brings a legacy of excellence in manufacturing systems, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and more. Nagarro brings the agility, scale, and domain-specific software talent to activate those capabilities globally. This deep integration of IT and OT sets the stage for a new kind of industrial partner ecosystem, one rooted not in convenience, but in strategic orchestration.

A Culture of Engineering Excellence For Nagarro, engineering excellence isn’t just about execution, it’s cultural. Manas Human brings not only two degrees in manufacturing but a deep-rooted belief in long-cycle transformation. What impresses him most about Siemens is its ability to balance industrial precision with digital innovation. “The robustness of what they’ve built, both hardware and software, is extraordinary,” he said.

That mindset, of doing fewer things, but doing them right, is what both companies share. It’s also what makes the Siemens–Nagarro alliance uniquely positioned to solve for industrial futures that require both trust and technological foresight.

Partnering by Design, Not by Convenience From Siemens’ perspective, the choice of Nagarro was not coincidental. It was strategic. “We have around 41,000 partners globally,” said Dion Smith, SVP, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at Siemens. “But within that large ecosystem, a few stand out because of the way they orchestrate outcomes, Nagarro is one of those.”

Smith emphasised that manufacturing clients today are no longer looking for just tools, they’re seeking transformation. He explained that a capable partner must be able to walk into a boardroom, grasp the client’s desired business outcomes, and then reverse-engineer the right mix of components to deliver them. These could include solutions in cybersecurity, digital twins, or enterprise-scale AI, depending on the specific needs of the organisation.

That’s precisely what Nagarro has built itself to do, not just deliver software, but to align its systems thinking with the operational complexity of modern industry. With operations in 39 countries, Nagarro can bring this orchestration model to global clients in ways that are both scalable and regionally contextualised.

Turning Crisis into Clarity A particularly telling example of Nagarro’s impact comes from Continental India, where the company stepped in during a severe supply chain crisis triggered by the global semiconductor shortage. In the aftermath of COVID-19, automotive manufacturers struggled to source critical components, and Continental was no exception.

“Every product we make has a semiconductor,” said Prashanth Doreswamy, President and CEO, Continental India. “We had shortages so bad that customer production lines stopped, and we had to pay two or three times more for components.”

Amid mounting pressure from OEMs and soaring costs, Continental partnered with Nagarro to develop an end-to-end visibility solution that unified supply, production, and financial data — helping the company regain control and make informed, real-time decisions. But this wasn’t a challenge that could be solved with software alone; it demanded systems thinking, precision, and deep engineering empathy.

That experience also reflects a broader truth about India’s auto sector, perhaps the most automation-ready among all industries. “This is the only industry where we have to give the customer a cost reduction every year, despite inflation and rising input costs,” added Doreswamy. “The only way to survive is through automation.”

Faced with relentless cost pressures, rising operational complexity, and the need to eliminate manual inefficiencies, automotive manufacturers increasingly rely on partners like Nagarro, not just for tools, but for transformation. Smart factory solutions must boost efficiency while preserving margins and quality. And as the Continental case shows, the right collaboration can do both.

Building the World’s First Autonomous DRI Plant The steel sector is no less ambitious. Dr. Sourish Achharia, CDTO of Jindal Steel, is leading what may well be a global first — the development of a fully autonomous DRI (direct reduced iron) plant. “We want to run plants remotely, with one head managing five facilities instead of just one,” he said. “And we want that plant head to have 10 years of experience, not 25. That’s what AI and autonomy enable.”

Jindal Steel is actively working with Nagarro on shaping its autonomous manufacturing ambitions, including the development of what may become the world’s first autonomous DRI plant. Their collaboration spans use cases in AI-enabled descaling, open digital platforms, and frontline cybersecurity readiness, with both organisations aligned on the importance of human-centric digital transformation.

Achharia emphasised that digitisation is 70% about people and only 30% about technology, noting that even the best systems fail without workforce readiness. That’s why Jindal Steel pairs digital tools with strong change management — retraining staff, building simulations, and making sure digital twins are understood on the ground. And as factories grow more autonomous, this human readiness becomes just as critical to cybersecurity as it is to operations.

Training AI Agents with Operator Intelligence One of the most promising, yet challenging, frontiers in manufacturing is agentic AI — intelligent agents that replicate tasks traditionally handled by human operators, using tacit knowledge and years of experience. "Operators solve conflicts, make decisions, and optimise on the go," said Manas Human. "Agentic AI captures this tacit knowledge and turns it into autonomous agents capable of running the plant."

Dion Smith emphasised Nagarro’s pivotal role in enabling industrial transformation, describing the company as deeply embedded across sectors, integral yet often unseen. The real challenge, he noted, is finding ways to bring this capability to the forefront through stronger, more visible collaboration that amplifies its impact.

Achharia highlighted the shifting landscape of industrial data, noting that while consultants now access this data for free, this will change. In the near future, he predicted, companies will begin monetising data, recognising that its real value lies not just in algorithms, but in the domain-specific knowledge and insights it carries.

A Model for the Future of Industrial Collaboration In all these examples, from steel to semiconductors, one theme persists: transformation isn’t delivered by a single vendor or solution. It happens when ecosystems work together. That’s what especially makes the Siemens–Nagarro alliance not just durable, but directional. It’s not focused on quick deployments or tech-first selling. It’s built on a shared understanding of long-cycle industrial challenges and the trust required to tackle them.

Manas Human emphasised that Nagarro’s role in digital transformation isn’t about ownership, but enablement. Rather than leading the journey for clients, the company brings experience, perspective, and collaborative processes that help clients shape and drive their own transformation agendas.

In a world of rapid change, that kind of partnership — steady, strategic, and deeply aligned — may be the most valuable tool of all.