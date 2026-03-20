How smart traders are controlling Nifty giants with just 25% capital?

Some of the largest and most significant businesses in the Indian stock market are represented by large-cap stocks in the Nifty index. The index is dominated by businesses in industries like banking, IT, and energy, which draw both institutional and individual investors. However, because of their high market capitalisations and share prices, trading these stocks frequently requires a significant amount of capital.

Despite this, many experienced traders control their positions using only a fraction of the required capital. With this approach, they trade efficiently while preserving capital. This article will help you understand how these traders manage their positions with very little capital.

Understanding Nifty giants The Nifty 50 index includes the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These companies are from multiple sectors such as banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, etc. These companies are considered market leaders. Many of these companies also have a strong presence in broader indices like the Sensex, which reflects the performance of major blue-chip companies in the Indian market.

The Nifty 50 companies are known for their high liquidity and high trading volume. This attracts more traders as they can enter and exit the positions without affecting the price. These stocks also attract heavy institutional participation, which makes them an important part of the broader market movement.

The Nifty 50 companies are less prone to manipulation compared to the small companies. Their price movements are generally influenced by economic trends, corporate performance, and institutional activity. Although they are attractive for trading, due to their share prices, you need a large amount of capital if a trader wants to buy shares directly.

Because of this, professional traders use derivatives such as futures and options. This will give them the exposure to large stocks while committing only a portion of the total capital.

Ways smart traders control Nifty giants with less capital Here are some ways to trade with limited capital.

1. Use Margin Trading Facility The MTF facility is suitable for traders who prefer to trade in equity. Here, traders have to only pay for a fraction of the transaction value; the broker funds the remaining amount at a specific interest rate, allowing traders to leverage their positions and control a larger transaction value with limited capital.

For example, to purchase shares worth Rs. 4,00,000 of Nifty 50 stock, on a leverage of 4x, implies that traders have to only pay an initial capital of Rs. 1,00,000; the rest of the amount, Rs. 3,00,000, is funded by the broker at an interest rate.

Traders can hold these MTF positions for extended periods if they maintain the margin requirements, allowing them to take long-term swing trades in large-cap stocks without tying up all of the liquidity.

2. Use futures and options contracts For short-term exposure to the Nifty 50 giants, traders often use Futures contracts. When they buy a futures contract, they agree to buy a set lot on a future date. For future contracts, traders don't pay the complete pay amount at the initial stage; they only have to pay a safety deposit known as the margin.

In India, the future contracts margin comprises two parts:

Margin (SPAN margin, based on the stock's maximum historical daily volatility).

Exposure margin is an additional buffer for the broker. While futures contracts still require a 20% margin deposit, the purchase of an option contract requires only a premium, often 1% - 5% of the value of the contract. An option gives traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock in the Nifty 50 at a specific price.

Options offer Call and Put contracts to traders:

Buy a Call if they are anticipating a breakout in the underlying stock.

Purchase a Put if they anticipate a bearish outlook in the underlying stock. Options act as a financial shield. If the market doesn’t move as per traders’ anticipations and the stock declines, then the maximum loss is limited to the premium paid. With options, traders can control Nifty giants with less capital, with strictly defined, limited risk.

Focus on risk management Leverage is a double-edged sword. While controlling large positions with less capital amplifies gains, it equally amplifies losses in market downturns. Thus, while utilising the above facilities, smart traders also focus on risk management. This includes:

Traders usually spread their capital across multiple positions, instead of locking all their capital into a single trade to avoid concentration. It reduces the impact of the bad performance of one stock as it is offset by the other stock’s performance.

Traders use stop-loss to limit the potential losses. As market volatility increases, it often triggers emotional decisions, which usually result in losses, but with a predefined stop-loss order, it limits the losses within a specified range.

Traders also monitor margin requirements and avoid excessive leverage that could expose them to large losses.

Traders should also maintain a buffer because Futures contracts are settled daily via Mark-to-Market (MTM), and sudden overnight gaps can immediately push an account into a negative balance. Thus, traders should maintain a buffer to absorb unexpected volatility and avoid forced margin calls or auto-square-offs by their broker. Risks of trading with limited capital While controlling large positions with a smaller amount of capital may sound appealing, it also comes with risks.

In MTF, if the margin falls below a certain level, the trader may receive a margin call.

Future and options trading require a good understanding of the market.

Derivatives trading comes with the possibility of high profits and high losses. Even small price movements in the underlying stock can lead to significant gains or losses in leveraged positions. Because of these risks, traders must approach leveraged trading carefully and avoid taking positions that are too large relative to their capital.

Conclusion Large-cap companies have liquid stocks, and they are relatively important companies in the Indian stock market. If you want to trade in such companies with cash, it requires a huge amount of capital. Hence, smart traders use MTF and derivatives like futures and options.