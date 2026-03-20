How smart traders are controlling Nifty giants with just 25% capital?

Some of the largest and most significant businesses in the Indian stock market are represented by large-cap stocks in the Nifty index. The index is dominated by businesses in industries like banking, IT, and energy, which draw both institutional and individual investors. However, because of their high market capitalisations and share prices, trading these stocks frequently requires a significant amount of capital.
Despite this, many experienced traders control their positions using only a fraction of the required capital. With this approach, they trade efficiently while preserving capital. This article will help you understand how these traders manage their positions with very little capital.
The Nifty 50 index includes the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These companies are from multiple sectors such as banking, IT, pharmaceuticals, etc. These companies are considered market leaders. Many of these companies also have a strong presence in broader indices like the Sensex, which reflects the performance of major blue-chip companies in the Indian market.
The Nifty 50 companies are known for their high liquidity and high trading volume. This attracts more traders as they can enter and exit the positions without affecting the price. These stocks also attract heavy institutional participation, which makes them an important part of the broader market movement.
The Nifty 50 companies are less prone to manipulation compared to the small companies. Their price movements are generally influenced by economic trends, corporate performance, and institutional activity. Although they are attractive for trading, due to their share prices, you need a large amount of capital if a trader wants to buy shares directly.
Because of this, professional traders use derivatives such as futures and options. This will give them the exposure to large stocks while committing only a portion of the total capital.
Here are some ways to trade with limited capital.
The MTF facility is suitable for traders who prefer to trade in equity. Here, traders have to only pay for a fraction of the transaction value; the broker funds the remaining amount at a specific interest rate, allowing traders to leverage their positions and control a larger transaction value with limited capital.
For example, to purchase shares worth Rs. 4,00,000 of Nifty 50 stock, on a leverage of 4x, implies that traders have to only pay an initial capital of Rs. 1,00,000; the rest of the amount, Rs. 3,00,000, is funded by the broker at an interest rate.
Traders can hold these MTF positions for extended periods if they maintain the margin requirements, allowing them to take long-term swing trades in large-cap stocks without tying up all of the liquidity.
For short-term exposure to the Nifty 50 giants, traders often use Futures contracts. When they buy a futures contract, they agree to buy a set lot on a future date. For future contracts, traders don't pay the complete pay amount at the initial stage; they only have to pay a safety deposit known as the margin.
In India, the future contracts margin comprises two parts:
While futures contracts still require a 20% margin deposit, the purchase of an option contract requires only a premium, often 1% - 5% of the value of the contract. An option gives traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock in the Nifty 50 at a specific price.
Options offer Call and Put contracts to traders:
Options act as a financial shield. If the market doesn’t move as per traders’ anticipations and the stock declines, then the maximum loss is limited to the premium paid. With options, traders can control Nifty giants with less capital, with strictly defined, limited risk.
Leverage is a double-edged sword. While controlling large positions with less capital amplifies gains, it equally amplifies losses in market downturns. Thus, while utilising the above facilities, smart traders also focus on risk management. This includes:
While controlling large positions with a smaller amount of capital may sound appealing, it also comes with risks.
Because of these risks, traders must approach leveraged trading carefully and avoid taking positions that are too large relative to their capital.
Large-cap companies have liquid stocks, and they are relatively important companies in the Indian stock market. If you want to trade in such companies with cash, it requires a huge amount of capital. Hence, smart traders use MTF and derivatives like futures and options.
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