How technology is changing the face of India’s real estate sector

Did you know that the total amount of brokerage being paid in India every year totals up to an estimated ₹1,80,000 crore. Online home search platform NoBroker alone helped Indians save more than ₹20,000 crore as brokerage last year, and the amount is only increasing year on year.

“Last year, we saved around ₹6,500 crore. So, we’ve just scratched the surface. There’s still a lot more that we need to do. We need to make sure that more and more people are able to use our service,” said Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at NoBroker.com, India’s first PropTech unicorn and a C2C real estate platform across the world that addresses the house hunting hassles and intermediation costs faced by Indian home seekers.

The platform has helped more than 3.5 crore Indians find homes since its inception in 2014. Backed by investors like Google, Tiger Global and General Atlantic, no broker has raised $366 million to date. The latest episode of a Mint special series, Life’s True Value, takes Garg spoke about the changing real estate market, the connection of luxury homes and Return on Experience (ROX) and how technology is changing the definition of luxury in this market.

Defining ROX in real estate “I think customers are looking for an elevated living experience, and that’s what return on experience is all about. Whether it is open spaces, green terraces, amenities in the society, exclusive clubhouses, the locality itself, or social infrastructure around that. All these things put together is what makes for a great return on experience in terms of living,” he said.

Today, it is not about the space you get inside the home but the entire experience that a home offers. “People think about various factors like where it is located, what is the social infrastructure around it, is it a gated community. This is because, in India, for example, a gated society is very different from what’s outside as all the amenities are there inside the society. So, I think that makes a lot more difference,” he further added.

When asked about what he considers as luxury in his own living space is, Garg has an unusual thought. He feels a small home office should be a must in every home where one can sit peacefully, summarise the work done in the day and plan for what is to be done next. “I would also say that please stay closer to work. It is very, very important that you don’t waste too much travel. Don’t think about a fancy neighborhood. Rather, think of a place which is closer to your office so that you can be more productive,” he said.

How technology is enhancing luxury Garg has been one of the pioneers in bringing technology to the real estate space with the PropTech app. Talking about how technology itself becomes a piece of luxury, especially in high-end properties, he said: “Technology has really redefined luxury real estate. Till a few years back, you had to visit maybe 10 properties to find one property. Now, you can do it at the click of a button from your mobile phone itself. Think of smart home automation that makes the entire experience so much more seamless, or energy efficient houses. We have a NoBrokerHOOD society management app, where you can approve visitors from the comfort of your home, or book amenities, book services. I think technology is enhancing luxury – it is about the comfort and ease of living.”

The inception of NoBroker The inspiration to start NoBroker came from his own experience with trying to rent a home in Mumbai, where he took almost two months of harassment before he found the right home. “I lived in my parents' home, and then in a hostel in IIT and IIM. When I started working with Unilever, we were given a beautiful home to stay in Bandra. But, when I quit my job to start my own venture, suddenly I had no place to live. And that is the first time when I came across a broker, and the entire experience was really bad,” he said.

He was shown multiple homes, none of which were to his liking and the brokers tried to hard-sell the worst houses. He also tried other platforms, but to no luck. Finally, he zeroed-in on a home and paid a sizable amount as brokerage to close the deal. “The funny thing is that after 11 months, when I was renewing my agreement with the same landlord, the broker came back and demanded the brokerage again. That was like a tipping point. I said that we need to solve this, because millions of people like me have to do this every year, every month, and this is a big problem. So, back in 2007 I booked this domain name, NoBroker.in. It was just a thought at that time,” he further added.

Finally, in 2013, he set up NoBroker with two co-founders, Akhil and Amit, who had similar experiences in Bangalore and Kolkata.

The early days “There was such a latent demand for that that the day we started the website, we were flooded with requests, from owners and tenants, sellers and buyers. Everybody was just waiting. But, there were one set of people who were not convinced and those were the investors, because this is a consumer business,” he said.

A passionate mentor and angel investor, Garg has guided and funded several start-ups. But, one of the major challenges he faced in the early days of the start-up was in securing funding. Most investors felt that a solution like this doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. So, why would it work in India?

“But, India is a very different market, and we always pride ourselves to say that we are a very made for India solution. Because if you go to the western part of the world, it’s a very structured market. A broker has to go through a certification to become a broker. They add value in the entire transaction in India, everybody is a broker,” he said.

Looking ahead NoBroker is present in six cities and the plan is to scale the business to 50 cities and also make it more accessible. “We also are trying to become a one stop shop, so everything that you need to do in your real estate journey can be done at NoBroker. That’s what we are progressing towards. And we want more and more people to benefit from not paying brokerage and saving more brokerage,” he said.

So, if you are renting a home, right from the rent agreement, packers and movers, cleaning services, etc will be available on the platform. Similarly, if you are looking to buy a home, the platform will facilitate everything from a home loan, interiors and design, packing and moving.

He also offered some words of advice to youngsters who are looking to make their foray into the world of entrepreneurship. “I would say that a little bit of stress is important, because then you are able to perform better. There are going to be ups and downs, and you should be ready for that. And I think you need to be persistent. You need to make sure that you carry on with your idea and be irrationally optimistic about it,” he said.

