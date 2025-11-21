How to Apply and Use Sunscreen on Face in This Summer 2026

The temperatures in summer are reaching new levels every year. It only makes sense to protect your skin from the sun more than ever. Intense radiation from the sun can lead to tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing.

Advertisement

You know sunscreen SPF 50 is important, but you may not be using it to its full potential. You need to apply it carefully to increase the protection of your face. Sunscreen is a necessity these days because of its several benefits. It prevents sun damage, dark spots and avoids long-term skin concerns.

This guide clears some of the most common questions that many wonder, like is sunscreen good for skin. The answers can make you change your skincare for good and reap maximum benefits from your skin.

Does Sunscreen Remove Tan? The most often asked question is can sunscreen remove tan? Sunscreen does not remove an existing tan, but prevents further damage from the sun. A tan forms on your skin as a response to harmful UV rays. Your skin produces more melanin to protect itself, which can be seen as a dark layer on the surface. The problem is that sunscreen cannot do anything about this stubborn tan that has already formed.

Advertisement

The good thing is that sunscreen prevents further tanning. A high-protection formula like Foxtale’s SPF 50 sunscreen can shield your skin from UVB rays, which are responsible for tanning. Your tan may fade on its own gradually if there is no new pigmentation due to the use of sunscreen.

Therefore, many dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen throughout the year and not just in summer.

What Is PA++++ for Sunscreen? You may notice the PA rating on the sunscreen packaging. But what does it mean? The following points explain the meaning of this rating.

PA indicates protection against UVA rays, the rays that cause pigmentation, tanning, and premature ageing.

PA+ means low protection, PA++ medium, PA+++ high, and PA++++ extremely high UVA protection. So, if you have a sunscreen with a PA++++ on its label, it means it offers the highest levels of protection against tanning and pigmentation. UVA exposure remains strong for most of the year, so PA++++ is ideal for indian summers.

Advertisement

How to Apply and Use Sunscreen on Face Another crucial thing is to apply the sunscreen properly for full protection.

Step-by-Step Application Start with clean and dry skin. A clear base allows the sunscreen to spread evenly on the skin.

Apply a lightweight serum. Use Foxtale’s Vitamin C serum to increase sun protection and a glowing complexion.

Use enough sunscreen. Most people use far too little, which drastically reduces protection.

Apply evenly over your entire face. Do not miss the following areas of your face.

Around the eyes

Ears

Sides of the nose

Jawline and neck Let it absorb fully. Give your sunscreen a minute or two before layering makeup.

Advertisement

Reapply every 2–3 hours when outdoors. Sunscreen breaks down with sweat, sun exposure, and heat. So, apply it again.

What Is the 2 Finger Rule for Sunscreen? You may have seen people take a full finger's worth of sunscreen to cover the face and neck. So, use the following method to get the right amount.

Squeeze sunscreen along the length of two fingers (index and middle fingers).

This is the ideal quantity that can cover your whole face and neck. Why does this matter? When you apply too little sunscreen, you may still end up with tanning and pigmentation. The 2-finger rule will give you an idea of the amount you need to use daily.

Advertisement

Can I Apply Sunscreen Without Moisturiser? The answer depends on your skin type.

Oily Skin A sunscreen alone is enough for oily or acne-prone skin. Many sunscreens contain hydrating ingredients, so skipping moisturiser is completely fine for such skin types.

Dry Skin Dry skin needs the added layer of moisture. A sunscreen alone may result in skin feeling patchy or tight.

Combination Skin You can moisturise only the dry areas (like cheeks) and apply sunscreen on the rest of the face.

You can skip moisturiser if your sunscreen is hydrating enough, but use both if your skin feels dry.

Can I Use Sunscreen at Night? You do not have to use sunscreen at night for the following reasons.

Advertisement

Sunscreen is designed to protect against UV rays, which are absent at night.

Wearing sunscreen at night does not have any benefits.

Nighttime is meant for repairing, nourishing, and hydrating your skin, not for shielding it. Instead of sunscreen, use a hydrating moisturiser or a repairing night serum that supports skin renewal.

Conclusion Understanding how to apply sunscreen will give you the best results. It will also help you prepare your skin as summer 2026 approaches. You can maintain the glow of your face. Sunscreen prevents tanning, pigmentation, UV damage and early signs of ageing that are more intense during summer months.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

Advertisement