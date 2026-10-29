How to apply for loan consolidation in India: Step-by-step guide

Documents by income type, the eligibility checks lenders run, and the 6-step order to follow so your loan consolidation application clears the first time.

If you've already decided to merge your loans into one EMI, this is the part that decides how quickly it happens. Here's how to apply for loan consolidation in India: the documents to keep ready, what a bank or NBFC checks, and the order of steps.

Most delays have little to do with the process being hard. They come from a missing salary slip, or from applying to a lender whose eligibility bar you were never going to clear.

What documents do you need to apply for loan consolidation? Lenders ask for three sets of papers. Scan them into one folder before you start your loan consolidation application, because a single missing page can push the file back by days.

ID proof Aadhaar card

PAN card Address proof A recent utility bill (electricity, piped gas or water)

Rental or lease agreement, if you live in a rented home Income proof Salaried: last 3 months' salary slips and 6 months' bank statements

Self-employed: last 2 years' ITR (income tax returns) and 6 months' bank statements Self-employed applicants are sometimes asked for GST registration or other business proof as well, so keep those within reach.

Keep one more sheet ready, even though not every form will ask for it. Write down every loan you're paying right now: lender name, amount still owed, interest rate, EMI and months left.

This list decides two things. Whether the new EMI will really be lower than what you pay today, and exactly how much you need to borrow to clear everything in one go.

Are you eligible for a loan consolidation loan? Check yourself against the same four things a lender looks at, in this order.

CIBIL score. This is the 3-digit number (300 to 900) that shows how you've repaid credit in the past. Most banks want 700 or higher. Some NBFCs will consider 650. Below 650, your options shrink fast, though no single cutoff applies to every lender.

FOIR (how much of your monthly income already goes to EMIs). Most lenders say no once this crosses 50% of Take-home pay. Take home ₹60,000 and pay ₹32,000 in EMIs, and you're already past that mark.

Repayment history. Lenders read the last 6 months closely. Zero missed payments in that window often counts for more than the score itself.

Job stability. Salaried applicants usually need at least 1 year of steady employment. For the self-employed, it's 2 years or more in business.

Falling short on one of these? Fixing it first usually beats applying anyway and collecting a rejection that shows up on your credit report.

How to apply for loan consolidation: The step-by-step process With your folder and loan list ready, follow this order.

List every loan you owe. Lender, outstanding amount, interest rate and EMI, all on one page. Check your CIBIL score. Pull your credit report and get any errors corrected before a lender sees it. Choose your route. Several loans point to a direct consolidation loan from a bank or NBFC. One costly loan points to a balance transfer. Submit everything in one go. A complete file with every document avoids repeated requests from the lender. Wait for approval and disbursal. This typically takes 3 to 7 working days once the file is complete. Close every old loan. Use the disbursed amount to pay off each account, and keep the clearance letter (called NOC) from every lender. One caution: each application triggers a hard inquiry (a lender pulling your credit report to judge your file), and every one can knock your score down a little. Five applications in two weeks add up. Shortlist 2 or 3 lenders whose eligibility you clearly meet, and apply only there.

Loan consolidation vs balance transfer: Which application should you file? A balance transfer moves one loan to a new lender that offers a lower rate. Consolidation takes several loans and replaces all of them with a single new one.

So the answer depends on your loan list. One personal loan at a steep rate, plus a strong score? A balance transfer is the simpler file. If you're paying 2 credit cards and 2 personal loans to 4 different lenders on 4 different dates, you need a consolidation application. Neither is better for everyone.

Some people with several loans move only the priciest one through a balance transfer first. That can work, but the other EMIs and due dates stay exactly where they were.

What are your loan consolidation options? Applying directly to a bank or NBFC suits you if your CIBIL score is strong and you have time to compare offers. You shortlist lenders, check their rates and processing charges, and file with each one yourself. The trade-off is time, and the hard inquiries that pile up if the first choice says no. Compare the full cost of each offer too, since a lower processing charge can matter more than a slightly better rate.

The other route is going through a platform that does the matching. FREED's debt consolidation plan reviews your full loan profile first then matches you to a lending partner from its network, so you aren't filing lender after lender. Either way, you end up with one loan and one EMI.

How FREED helps with your loan consolidation application FREED is a Loan Management Company founded in Gurugram in August 2020. It has counselled 20 lakh+ borrowers and manages ₹3,200 Cr+ in debt. Its Loan Consolidation Plan is built for people who can still repay but would rather handle one EMI than five. Here's how it works:

FREED looks at your full financial picture: every running loan, your income and your current EMIs.

It matches you to a suitable lending partner from its network.

That partner disburses one new loan that pays off all your eligible loans at once. You're left with one EMI, one lender and one due date.

The final loan amount and interest rate come from the lending partner's own assessment, not from FREED.

If one lending partner turns the file down, FREED tries other lenders that would match your profile. FREED does not charge you a fee for consolidation. Any processing charge on the new loan is set by the lending partner and shown to you before you accept.

Before you hit submit A loan consolidation application moves fastest when your document folder is complete, your eligibility has been checked honestly, and you've picked 2 or 3 lenders instead of spreading applications across five. Get those three right and approval is usually a matter of days.

Want someone to look over your loan list before you apply? You can start at freed.care.

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