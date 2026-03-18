How to Choose a Smart Door Lock With a Camera (March 2026)

Rather than focusing only on specifications, this comparison looks at how these products differ in real-world usability, security design and smart features.

However, with more brands entering the category, legacy and new-age brands alike, buyers often struggle to compare products meaningfully. To understand how different smart locks approach the problem, we compared three products with camera integration:

As technology has progressed, brands like Native by Urban Company also introduced integrated cameras with their smart locks, turning a simple security solution to an access control mechanism. This enables truly useful remote access, where you can see the visitor at your door anywhere, on your phone, and unlock from your phone too. Along with the camera, these locks also come with a sophisticated app with features like visitor codes and activity tracking — very useful in households with frequent deliveries, domestic help or multiple family members.

Home security in India is evolving. For decades, most households relied on mechanical locks and physical keys. But as homes adopt connected devices and digital security systems, smart door locks are becoming a common upgrade. These locks allow homeowners to unlock doors using fingerprints, passcodes or mobile apps instead of keys.

Price and Basic Features

Most modern smart locks support multiple unlocking methods, allowing different users to access the home without sharing a physical key. These typically include:

Fingerprint recognition

Numeric passcodes

RFID cards

Mobile app control

One-time visitor codes

All three locks support all of these methods and are broadly comparable. Most buyers will likely rely on fingerprint access and mobile app control for everyday use, while other methods act as backups.

Smart Convenience:

Cameras and Visitor Visibility:

Another feature that is increasingly common in smart locks is a built-in camera. The Native Lock Pro includes a 1080p wide-angle HD camera that captures images of visitors even in low-light conditions.

Godrej Neo Pro and Lavna LA44 also offer wide-angle cameras, but low-light visibility is not established.

Another feature that Godrej Neo Pro offers is a video door phone screen integrated into the inside portion of the lock, which allows users inside the home to view visitors through a small display mounted on the door. However, this screen works only when a physical button on the lock is pressed, basically making it an upgraded peephole. This video feed has no online connection and cannot be viewed remotely through the mobile app. Lavna LA44 also has the same video screen as Godrej Neo Pro with the same functionality. However, as we’ve discussed, the real-world usage of this feature is limited to being used as a peephole, and doesn’t really help with remote unlocking.

Doorbell Integration and Remote Notifications

A small but important detail in smart lock design is how the lock interacts with the home’s doorbell. Many visitors instinctively press the existing doorbell installed outside the door, not the smart lock itself.

The Native Lock Pro integrates with the home’s regular doorbell through a proprietary technology called BellLink. When the doorbell is pressed, the camera in the lock activates and the homeowner receives a notification through the mobile app and can see the visitor before unlocking remotely.

The Godrej Neo Pro includes a doorbell button on the lock itself. Notifications are triggered only when that button is pressed.

Lavna LA44 also does not integrate with existing doorbells, meaning users rely on the lock interface itself for visitor alerts.

Thus, for buyers who want to get real-time, remote visibility of visitors, Native Lock Pro outweighs the other choices with its BellLink technology and real-world usage.

Security Hardware: What’s Inside the Lock

While smart features get the most attention, for the Smart Lock to be effective and secure, the mechanical design of the lock itself is critical.

Bolt Systems

The Native Lock Pro uses a five-bolt locking mechanism that secures the door at multiple points along the frame.



The Godrej Neo Pro, by comparison, uses a three-bolt locking system.



The Lavna LA44, similar to the Native Lock Pro, also uses a five-bolt locking mechanism.



In general, locks with more locking points or bolts can provide stronger engagement with the door frame, which increases resistance to forced entry attempts.

Shaft Mechanism

The Native lock uses a dual-shaft mechanism, separating internal and external components.

Godrej Neo Pro uses a single-shaft mechanism, while Lavna LA44 follows a similar design.

Dual-shaft designs are generally considered more resistant to tampering because the internal lock mechanism remains isolated from the exterior panel, even in case of tampering.

Motor Pin Placement

Another internal design difference is where the motor pin (the component that activates the lock) is placed.



In the Native Lock Pro, the motor pin is positioned inside the mortise, offering greater protection.



In Godrej Neo Pro and Lavna LA44 the motor pin sits closer to the front panel.

While this difference may not be visible to buyers, it can influence overall lock resilience.

Additional Safety Features

The Native Lock Pro includes an anti-burglary alarm that triggers if the lock is forcefully removed or tampered with. Such alarms are not present in Godrej Neo Pro and Lavna LA44.

4. Installation and Service Ecosystems

After-sales support is another important factor in smart lock adoption. All three brands provide free professional installation and 3-year warranty coverage.

Godrej benefits from a long-standing reputation in lock hardware, while Lavna has gained popularity in the online market for offering feature-rich locks at competitive prices.

Urban Company’s Native locks operate within the company’s broader home services ecosystem, which allows installation and support to be booked directly through its app, delivered by its professional, expert technicians available in 14,500+ pincodes in India.

5. Design and Aesthetics

Design preferences vary widely among buyers.



The Native Lock Pro follows a minimal, modern design language intended to blend into contemporary home interiors.