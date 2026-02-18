How to create a balanced core-and-satellite portfolio with Bluechips and Multibaggers

As investors, we have all been hearing stories about a small-cap stock that turned a few thousand rupees into lakhs overnight, and feeling a sense of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) as we want to be a part of the success stories. On the other side, there are also investors amongst us who have a fear of losing everything. After seeing how fast the market can crash, this category prefers to keep all their money in ‘safe’ avenues like bank fixed deposits.

Advertisement

The problem is that swinging between these two extremes rarely builds real wealth. If you only buy ‘safe’ stocks, you might not even make returns enough to beat inflation. If you only buy ‘risky’ stocks, a single bad month could wipe you out completely. The secret to building real wealth is choosing a combination of both safety and growth.

This is where the Core-and-Satellite strategy comes in. Think of your portfolio like a house. You need a strong foundation that will not move, but you also want a fast car in the garage to get you where you wish to go. By splitting your money into two distinct groups, you can protect your savings while still chasing big profits.

The Core portfolio forms your financial bedrock

Advertisement

The ‘Core’ of your portfolio should be made up of Bluechip stocks. These are the large and stable names, which can include companies, the big private banks, IT leaders and major consumer brands. These companies have been around for decades and have different market cycles. Stocks of such companies are largely stable. Even when the economy is struggling, people still need bank accounts, internet services and daily essentials.

For most people, this core portfolio should make up about 60 to 70 per cent of the total investment. The goal here isn’t to get rich overnight, but to make sure you don’t get poor. Having a strong core portfolio offers the much-needed ‘psychological insurance’. When the news is full of scary headlines and the market is turning red, your Bluechip stocks usually fall much less than the rest of the market. This stability gives you the confidence to stay invested for the long term, which is the only way that the power of compounding can work its magic on your savings.

Advertisement

The Satellite portfolio allows you to chase big wins

Once the foundation of your portfolio is solid, you can afford to take some risks with the remaining 20-30 per cent of your money. This can form your ‘Satellite’ portfolio. Here, you aren’t looking for steady giants but for Multibagger stocks, which are smaller, faster-growing companies that have the potential to double or triple your money in a few years.

Finding these stocks is more about research than luck. You should look for trends that are pushing an entire industry forward. For example, if the government is spending billions on local defence manufacturing or green energy, companies in those sectors have a natural advantage. The idea is to find the winners of tomorrow and invest into them before everyone else spots them.

Advertisement

However, you must be careful. These are the investments where most people lose money because they follow ‘hot tips’ from social media. To stay safe, always check the management. In smaller companies, the person running the show is everything. Look for leaders with a clean track record who treat their shareholders fairly. If the business is scalable, you could stand a higher chance of gains.

Adding a safety net with income floor

An effective investment portfolio is not just one that grows in value to create wealth for you. It should also pay you back along the way. As an investor, you can create an income floor by picking high dividend stocks. In India, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and FMCG companies are famous for this. They often pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders every year, almost like a bonus.

Advertisement

Dividends can be useful during a sideways market, when stock prices aren’t really going up or down. Even if the price stays flat, you are still earning cash. This provides liquidity. Instead of selling your stocks when you need money, you can use the dividend cash. This is like having a rental property that pays you monthly rent while the house itself increases in value.

These dividend-paying stocks also act as shock absorbers when the market crashes, as these stocks often hold their value better. This happens because as stock price goes down, the dividend yield goes up, making the stock look like a bargain to other investors. This creates a natural floor that prevents the price from falling too far, thereby protecting your overall wealth.

Advertisement

Knowing when to move out

It is often said that the hardest part about investing is not buying, but selling. If one of your Satellite stocks becomes a massive success and grows 500 per cent, it might now make up half of your entire portfolio. While that feels great, it’s actually dangerous as a small slip can cost you all your savings. This is why you need to keep rebalancing your portfolio.

Simply put, rebalancing is taking some profits from your winners and moving that money back into your Core or your Income Floor. You are essentially taking the high-risk money you won and locking it into a safe vault.

You should also have clear rules for when to exit. Investors must not get emotionally attached to a stock. Use the Core-and-Satellite method to stay disciplined. It’s a simple way to ensure you are always moving toward your goals, no matter which way the market is going.

Advertisement