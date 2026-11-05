How to enable the commodities segment in the Bajaj Broking App: A complete guide

The festive season is upon us, and gold and silver would once again draw attention. While many are looking to buy these precious metals, others may be interested in trading gold, silver or other commodities such as crude oil and natural gas. If you already have a Bajaj Broking account and want to explore commodity trading, getting started is just a few steps away.

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However, having an active Demat and trading account does not automatically give you access to commodity trading. You first need to enable the Exchange segment on your account.

The good news is that you can initiate the entire activation process through the Bajaj Broking app, without opening a separate trading account.

Here's a step-by-step guide to getting your commodities segment activated.

Step 1: Open the Bajaj Broking App and Tap on Your Account Icon Launch the Bajaj Broking app and log in using your registered credentials.

Once logged in, tap the Account icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. This will take you to your account dashboard, where you can view your trading balance, holdings, reports and profile information.

Tap your name or Client ID to open your account details.

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Step 2: Navigate to Trading Account Details On the Account Details page, scroll down to the Manage Account section.

Here, you will find options such as Personal Details, Bank Details, Trading Account Details and Nominee Details.

Select Trading Account Details. This section displays your registered exchanges, active trading segments and other account-related information.

Look for the Segments field and tap the edit icon next to it.

Step 3: Select the Commodities Segment You will now reach the Segment page, which displays the available trading categories along with their activation status.

These may include Equity (NSE/BSE Cash), Stock Lending and Borrowing, Mutual Funds, Futures & Options (F&O) and Commodities.

Find Commodities and tick the checkbox next to it. Then tap Submit at the bottom of the screen to proceed with activation.

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Step 4: Select Your Linked Bank Account After submitting your request, you will be redirected to the Account Aggregator Verification page.

The screen will ask you to select a bank account linked to your registered mobile number.

Search for your bank using the search bar or choose from the banks displayed on the screen. Select the relevant account to continue.

This step helps Bajaj Broking verify your financial profile for segment activation.

Step 5: Review and Provide Financial Information Consent The next screen displays the Consent Information associated with your selected bank account.

As shown in the activation process, Bajaj Broking requests access to your last six months' bank statement to verify your financial profile and meet compliance requirements.

Review the consent details carefully, including the purpose, duration and information being shared.

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If you agree, tick the authorisation checkbox and tap Allow Consent to proceed.

Step 6: Complete Aadhaar-Based eSign The final stage involves electronically signing your activation request.

You will be redirected to the Digio eSign page, where you must enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID (VID).

Tap Get OTP. A one-time password will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP and complete the authentication process to electronically sign the required document.

Step 7: Check Your Commodity Segment Activation Status After completing eSign, return to the Bajaj Broking app and check the Segment section under your account settings.

Look for the updated status of the Commodities segment. Once Bajaj Broking approves and activates it, you can begin accessing eligible contracts through your trading account, subject to applicable trading requirements.

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You don't need to open another trading account simply because you want to explore commodity trading. If you're an existing Bajaj Broking customer, you can request Exchange segment activation directly through the app by following the steps outlined above.

Disclaimer:- Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: 4th Floor, Bajaj Finserv House, Off Pune–Ahmednagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune – 411014, Maharashtra. Corporate Office: Bajaj Financial Securities Limited, 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | MCX Member ID: 57680 | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI - registered Mutual Fund Distributor Registration No.: ARN – 163403 | APMI APRN : APRN04289.

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.