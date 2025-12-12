How to Execute High-Conviction Trades Using MTF?

High-conviction trades, for many experienced traders, are an opportunity to multiply returns on thoroughly researched and believed market opportunities. The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) can be a great tool to implement such strategies, as it provides traders with enhanced purchasing power over their immediate funds.
However, like any financial leverage, this is not without risks and requires a thorough understanding and disciplined approach to implement successfully. Here, we will explore the ways through which traders can execute high conviction trading by capitalising on MTF.
The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) enables traders to purchase shares in excess of the funds available in their accounts. In MTF, the broker offers loans to traders at some fraction of their trade value, while holding their existing investments as collateral. This increased buying power can have substantial gains if the trade goes in the trader's favour, but it can also increase losses if the market turns against the trader's trade.
In India, MTF is regulated by SEBI, and this facilitates a structured and protected environment for traders. Brokers usually provide MTF on a list of approved securities, and depending on the volatility of the stock and the broker's risk policies, the margin requirements differ for different categories. Therefore, traders need to understand these nuances before engaging in MTF-backed trade.
High-conviction trades are not speculative gambles but are well-researched decisions in which a trader has a firm belief in the upward potential of a specific stock or sector. Here's why MTF can be especially attractive for such trades:
If a trader believes that a particular stock is going to perform well, MTF will enable them to increase their investment exposure, which will turn a small percentage gain into a higher absolute gain. For example, if a trader believes a stock will appreciate 10%, and they leverage their holdings with MTF and the trade executes as per their calculation, then they have the 2X gains on their investments.
Instead of having the trader's entire capital tied up in a single investment due to pure, high-conviction trades, MTF allows traders to invest the same amount of capital in the high-conviction trade, along with many other opportunities due to the increased available capital from leverage. This means that they can trade in more opportunities or have a diversified portfolio.
Some of the market opportunities disappear within minutes or even a few seconds. MTF provides traders with the flexibility to act swiftly on a high conviction trade without having to wait to have adequate funds because they can access additional capital from MTF.
However, let's not forget that MTF is a double-edged sword. While it amplifies gains, it equally has the potential to produce amplified losses. Thus, to make a successful trade using MTF, a strong risk management strategy is a must.
Presented below is a step-by-step guide to executing high-conviction trades using MTF.
First, traders need to open demat account with a brokerage firm that offers the margin trading facility. Not all brokers offer MTF, and even if they do, the terms and conditions may be different. Therefore, traders should select brokers based on their investment objectives.
Traders should ensure that at the time of opening the account, all the required paperwork is filled out, and read the MTF terms in advance to avoid hidden costs at the end. Most brokers nowadays offer a smooth digital onboarding process via their app or website.
This is the cornerstone of successful high-conviction trading. Traders' conviction needs to have deep research as its backbone. It is essential to do the following before executing the trade:
Traders must pre-determine the price at which they are going to enter the trade. They should not rush into a position; they must wait until their pre-set entry conditions are met. They must set a stop-loss price where they would exit the trade in order to limit the potential losses, as with leverage, the losses get amplified. Also, they should set a realistic target price at which they would want to book profits.
Understand how much margin the broker requires for the chosen stock and what interest rate they charge for MTF before placing the order. Traders should calculate:
Once all the parameters are checked, use the broker's trading platform or investment app to place the order. While executing the trade, choose the "MTF" or "Margin" option. The margin and other necessary details for the MTF trade of the stock will be automatically displayed by the platform. Review all the necessary costs and execute the trade.
After the execution of the trade, closely monitor the stock's performance in relation to the entry, stop-loss, and target prices. Market conditions may change very fast. For this reason, be prepared to change either the stop loss or target price if something changes in the fundamental or technical picture.
Also, be sure to have a plan in place for meeting the margin call. This could include easy access to funds or being prepared to sell other assets to meet the required margins.
The Margin Trading Facility can be a strong accelerator for returns in high-conviction trades. This allows traders to enjoy better returns on thoroughly researched opportunities. However, utilising this effectively is more than just identifying a promising stock.
This demands a deep understanding of the financial market, MTF, strong risk management, planning, and subsequent monitoring. As MTF can amplify both gains and losses, it should always be approached with caution and respect.
