How to Execute High-Conviction Trades Using MTF?

​High-conviction trades, for many experienced traders, are an opportunity to multiply returns on thoroughly researched and believed market opportunities. ​The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) can be a great tool to implement such strategies, as it provides traders with enhanced purchasing power over their immediate funds. ​

However, like any financial leverage, this is not without risks and requires a thorough understanding and disciplined approach to implement successfully. Here, we will explore the ways through which traders can execute high conviction trading by capitalising on MTF.

What is a Margin Trading Facility (MTF)? ​The Margin Trading Facility (MTF) enables traders to purchase shares in excess of the funds available in their accounts. ​In MTF, the broker offers loans to traders at some fraction of their trade value, while holding their existing investments as collateral. ​This increased buying power can have substantial gains if the trade goes in the trader's favour, but it can also increase losses if the market turns against the trader's trade.

​In India, MTF is regulated by SEBI, and this facilitates a structured and protected environment for traders. ​Brokers usually provide MTF on a list of approved securities, and depending on the volatility of the stock and the broker's risk policies, the margin requirements differ for different categories. Therefore, traders need to understand these nuances before engaging in MTF-backed trade.

Why Use MTF for High Conviction Trades ​High-conviction trades are not speculative gambles but are well-researched decisions in which a trader has a firm belief in the upward potential of a specific stock or sector. Here's why MTF can be especially attractive for such trades:

Amplified Returns If a trader believes that a particular stock is going to perform well, MTF will enable them to increase their investment exposure, which will turn a small percentage gain into a higher absolute gain. ​For example, if a trader believes a stock will appreciate 10%, and they leverage their holdings with MTF and the trade executes as per their calculation, then they have the 2X gains on their investments.

Capital Efficiency Instead of having the trader's entire capital tied up in a single investment due to pure, high-conviction trades, MTF allows traders to invest the same amount of capital in the high-conviction trade, along with many other opportunities due to the increased available capital from leverage. This means that they can trade in more opportunities or have a diversified portfolio.

Timely Execution Some of the market opportunities disappear within minutes or even a few seconds. ​MTF provides traders with the flexibility to act swiftly on a high conviction trade without having to wait to have adequate funds because they can access additional capital from MTF.

However, let's not forget that MTF is a double-edged sword. While it amplifies gains, it equally has the potential to produce amplified losses. Thus, to make a successful trade using MTF, a strong risk management strategy is a must.

How to Execute High-Conviction Trades Using MTF Presented below is a step-by-step guide to executing high-conviction trades using MTF.

Step 1: Open Demat Account First, traders need to open demat account with a brokerage firm that offers the margin trading facility. Not all brokers offer MTF, and even if they do, the terms and conditions may be different. Therefore, traders should select brokers based on their investment objectives.

Traders should ensure that at the time of opening the account, all the required paperwork is filled out, and read the MTF terms in advance to avoid hidden costs at the end. Most brokers nowadays offer a smooth digital onboarding process via their app or website.

Step 2: Do extensive research and identify high-conviction Stocks This is the cornerstone of successful high-conviction trading. ​​​​​​​Traders' conviction needs to have deep research as its backbone. It is essential to do the following before executing the trade:

Fundamental Analysis: Search for companies that have strong growth prospects, financials, competitive advantages, and experienced management. ​Analyse their balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.

Technical Analysis: Analyse price charts, volumes of trading, and technical indicators.

Catalyst Identification: What are those specific events or factors that tend to create a rise in the stock price? It could be a new product release, a favourable policy change, good quarterly results, or an industry-specific boom. Step 3: Entry and Exit Strategy Traders must pre-determine the price at which they are going to enter the trade. They should not rush into a position; they must wait until their pre-set entry conditions are met. They must set a stop-loss price where they would exit the trade in order to limit the potential losses, as with leverage, the losses get amplified. Also, they should set a realistic target price at which they would want to book profits.

Step 4: Calculate Margin Requirement and Interest Costs Understand how much margin the broker requires for the chosen stock and what interest rate they charge for MTF before placing the order. Traders should calculate:

Initial Margin: This will be the portion of the value of the trade that traders will have to pay upfront.

Maintenance Margin: The minimum amount of funds that traders must maintain in their margin account.

Interest Rate: Consider the daily or annual interest rate that is levied by the broker against the amount borrowed. ​ Step 5: Place the MTF Order Once all the parameters are checked, use the broker's trading platform or investment app to place the order. While executing the trade, choose the "MTF" or "Margin" option. The margin and other necessary details for the MTF trade of the stock will be automatically displayed by the platform. Review all the necessary costs and execute the trade.

Step 6: Actively Monitor and Manage the Trade After the execution of the trade, closely monitor the stock's performance in relation to the entry, stop-loss, and target prices. Market conditions may change very fast. For this reason, be prepared to change either the stop loss or target price if something changes in the fundamental or technical picture.

Also, be sure to have a plan in place for meeting the margin call. ​This could include easy access to funds or being prepared to sell other assets to meet the required margins.

Conclusion ​​ The Margin Trading Facility can be a strong accelerator for returns in high-conviction trades. This allows traders to enjoy better returns on thoroughly researched opportunities​​. ​However, utilising this effectively is more than just identifying a promising stock.

This demands a deep understanding of the financial market, MTF, strong risk management, planning, and subsequent monitoring. As MTF can amplify both gains and losses, it should always be approached with caution and respect.