A sudden expense can arise any time, whether it’s a medical bill, urgent travel, or a last-minute payment. If you need ₹10,000 in a hurry, a small personal loan could be a quick and convenient option. Many banks and NBFCs in India offer these loans with minimal paperwork and fast approval. Since they don’t require any collateral, the application process is simple. Some lenders even provide instant disbursal, making it easier to manage urgent financial needs without delay.
If you need ₹10,000 urgently, several banks and NBFCs offer quick personal loans. Some lenders provide instant approval and transfer the money within hours, especially for pre-approved customers. These loans usually have a simple process, minimal paperwork, and flexible repayment options.
Many banks provide small personal loans, and some even offer instant disbursal to existing account holders. If you have a good credit history and meet the eligibility criteria, you could get the loan quickly.
|Bank Lenders
|Starting Interest Rate (p.a.)
|Axis Bank
|11.1% p.a.
|HDFC Bank
|10.85% p.a.
|ICICI Bank
|10.85% p.a.
|IndusInd Bank
|10.49% p.a.
|YES BANK
|12.50% p.a.
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% p.a.
Disclaimer: Interest rates may vary; check with the lender for the latest details.
NBFCs often have a faster approval process and more relaxed eligibility conditions than banks. They offer small personal loans with quick processing, making them a convenient option if you need funds urgently.
|NBFC Lenders
|Starting Interest Rate (p.a.)
|Fibe
|14.00% p.a.
|Finnable
|15.95% p.a.
|IIFL
|18.00% p.a.
|InCred
|16.00% p.a.
|Kissht
|14.00% p.a.
|KreditBee
|14.00% p.a.
|L&T Finance
|12.00% p.a.
|MoneyTap
|18.00% p.a.
|moneyview
|16% p.a.
|mPokket
|24.00% p.a.
|Muthoot Finance
|14.50% p.a.
|Olyv
|18.00% p.a.
|PaySense
|14.00% p.a.
|Privo (Credit Saison)
|9.99% p.a.
|SMFG India Credit
|12.00% p.a.
|Upwards
|18.00% p.a.
|Zype
|18.00% p.a.
Disclaimer: Interest rates may vary; check with the lender for the latest details.
Lenders have a few basic conditions that applicants must meet before they approve a loan. While requirements may vary, here are some common ones:
Each lender has different rules, so it’s best to check their specific criteria before applying.
Lenders ask for a few basic documents before approving your loan. These help verify your identity, address, and income. Here’s what you’ll need:
Some lenders may ask for fewer documents, especially if you’re an existing customer.
Applying for a ₹10,000 loan is simple and can be done online or offline. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:
An eligibility calculator for a personal loan helps you check if you qualify before applying. It saves time and reduces rejection chances. Follow these steps to use it:
Lenders apply different charges on personal loans. These may include interest rates, processing fees, and penalties. The table below gives a general idea of common charges.
|Charge Type
|Details
|Interest Rate (p.a.)
|Usually ranges from 10% to 24%
|Processing Fee
|1% to 3% of the loan amount
|Late Payment Fee
|₹500 to ₹1,000 per missed EMI
|Prepayment Charges
|2% to 5% of the outstanding loan
|Loan Tenure
|3 months to 5 years
Disclaimer: The charges listed are for understanding purposes only and may vary based on the lender’s policies. Check with your lender for exact details.
Lenders assess different factors before approving an urgent loan of ₹10,000. These include:
A high credit score improves your chances, while a low score may lead to rejection or higher interest rates.
Lenders check if you earn enough to repay the loan without financial strain.
Salaried employees and stable businesses have a higher chance of approval.
Too many ongoing loans may reduce your eligibility for a new one.
Missed or delayed payments on past loans can impact your approval chances.
Each lender has its own rules, which may affect loan approval.
If you can't get a personal loan, there are other ways to borrow money. Here are some options:
If you have a credit card, your bank may offer an instant loan based on your spending limit.
Some NBFCs offer short-term loans with quick approval but at higher interest rates.
You can pledge your gold jewellery to get a loan at lower interest rates.
Some companies allow employees to take an advance on their salary in emergencies.
An urgent loan of ₹10,000 is easy to apply for if you meet the lender’s requirements. Comparing options, checking charges, and keeping documents ready could speed up approval. If a personal loan isn’t available, alternatives like credit card loans or gold loans can help. Borrow wisely and choose a repayment plan that suits you.
