How to Get an Urgent Loan of ₹10,000 in India

Learn how to get an urgent loan of 10,000 quickly- check eligibility, compare lenders, and explore alternative options.

Focus
Published24 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Discover how to apply for a personal loan in India

A sudden expense can arise any time, whether it’s a medical bill, urgent travel, or a last-minute payment. If you need 10,000 in a hurry, a small personal loan could be a quick and convenient option. Many banks and NBFCs in India offer these loans with minimal paperwork and fast approval. Since they don’t require any collateral, the application process is simple. Some lenders even provide instant disbursal, making it easier to manage urgent financial needs without delay.

Where to Apply for an Urgent Loan of 10,000

If you need 10,000 urgently, several banks and NBFCs offer quick personal loans. Some lenders provide instant approval and transfer the money within hours, especially for pre-approved customers. These loans usually have a simple process, minimal paperwork, and flexible repayment options.

Advertisement

Personal Loans from Banks

Many banks provide small personal loans, and some even offer instant disbursal to existing account holders. If you have a good credit history and meet the eligibility criteria, you could get the loan quickly.

Bank LendersStarting Interest Rate (p.a.)
Axis Bank11.1% p.a.
HDFC Bank10.85% p.a.
ICICI Bank10.85% p.a.
IndusInd Bank10.49% p.a.
YES BANK12.50% p.a.
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% p.a.

Disclaimer: Interest rates may vary; check with the lender for the latest details.

Personal Loans from NBFCs

NBFCs often have a faster approval process and more relaxed eligibility conditions than banks. They offer small personal loans with quick processing, making them a convenient option if you need funds urgently.

NBFC LendersStarting Interest Rate (p.a.)
Fibe14.00% p.a.
Finnable15.95% p.a.
IIFL18.00% p.a.
InCred16.00% p.a.
Kissht14.00% p.a.
KreditBee14.00% p.a.
L&T Finance12.00% p.a.
MoneyTap18.00% p.a.
moneyview16% p.a.
mPokket24.00% p.a.
Muthoot Finance14.50% p.a.
Olyv18.00% p.a.
PaySense14.00% p.a.
Privo (Credit Saison)9.99% p.a.
SMFG India Credit12.00% p.a.
Upwards18.00% p.a.
Zype18.00% p.a.

Disclaimer: Interest rates may vary; check with the lender for the latest details.

Who Can Apply for an Urgent Loan of 10,000

Lenders have a few basic conditions that applicants must meet before they approve a loan. While requirements may vary, here are some common ones:

Advertisement
  • Age: You must be between 21 and 60 years old
  • Income:You need a minimum monthly income of 15,000
  • Employment: You can apply if you are salaried or self-employed
  • Credit Score:A score of 700 or above is preferred

Each lender has different rules, so it’s best to check their specific criteria before applying.

Documents You Need to Submit

Lenders ask for a few basic documents before approving your loan. These help verify your identity, address, and income. Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or passport
  • Address Proof: Aadhaar Card, utility bill, or rental agreement
  • Income Proof:Salary slips or bank statements
  • Employment Proof:Offer letter (for salaried) or Business Registration Certificate (for self-employed)

Some lenders may ask for fewer documents, especially if you’re an existing customer.

How to Apply for an Urgent Loan of 10,000

Applying for a 10,000 loan is simple and can be done online or offline. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:

Advertisement
  1. Make sure you meet the lender’s basic requirements like age, income, and credit score
  2. Look at interest rates, fees, and repayment options before choosing a lender
  3. Keep your ID proof, address proof, and income details ready
  4. Visit the lender’s website or branch and enter your details carefully
  5. The lender will check your details and let you know if your loan is approved
  6. Once approved, the 10,000 will be transferred to your bank account

Using an Eligibility Calculator for a Personal Loan

An eligibility calculator for a personal loan helps you check if you qualify before applying. It saves time and reduces rejection chances. Follow these steps to use it:

  1. Go to the bank or NBFC’s official website
  2. Look for the personal loan section and open the calculator tool
  3. Fill in details like income, age, employment type, and existing loans
  4. The calculator will estimate how much loan you may get
  5. Use the results to compare lenders and choose the best option

Interest Rates and Charges

Lenders apply different charges on personal loans. These may include interest rates, processing fees, and penalties. The table below gives a general idea of common charges.

Advertisement
Charge TypeDetails
Interest Rate (p.a.)Usually ranges from 10% to 24%
Processing Fee1% to 3% of the loan amount
Late Payment Fee 500 to 1,000 per missed EMI
Prepayment Charges2% to 5% of the outstanding loan
Loan Tenure3 months to 5 years

Disclaimer: The charges listed are for understanding purposes only and may vary based on the lender’s policies. Check with your lender for exact details.

Factors Affecting Loan Approval

Lenders assess different factors before approving an urgent loan of 10,000. These include:

Credit Score

A high credit score improves your chances, while a low score may lead to rejection or higher interest rates.

Monthly Income

Lenders check if you earn enough to repay the loan without financial strain.

Employment Type

Salaried employees and stable businesses have a higher chance of approval.

Existing Loans

Too many ongoing loans may reduce your eligibility for a new one.

Repayment History

Missed or delayed payments on past loans can impact your approval chances.

Lender’s Internal Policies

Each lender has its own rules, which may affect loan approval.

Advertisement

Alternative Loan Options

If you can't get a personal loan, there are other ways to borrow money. Here are some options:

Credit Card Loan

If you have a credit card, your bank may offer an instant loan based on your spending limit.

Payday Loans

Some NBFCs offer short-term loans with quick approval but at higher interest rates.

Gold Loan

You can pledge your gold jewellery to get a loan at lower interest rates.

Employer Advance

Some companies allow employees to take an advance on their salary in emergencies.

Conclusion

An urgent loan of 10,000 is easy to apply for if you meet the lender’s requirements. Comparing options, checking charges, and keeping documents ready could speed up approval. If a personal loan isn’t available, alternatives like credit card loans or gold loans can help. Borrow wisely and choose a repayment plan that suits you.

Advertisement

Note to the reader: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsFocusHow to Get an Urgent Loan of ₹10,000 in India
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App