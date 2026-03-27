How to read and use an option chain on a trading terminal?

With the rapid growth of derivatives trading in India, it has become essential for traders to understand how to interpret an option chain to successfully navigate the derivatives market in India. While using an online trading terminal for derivative trading, the option chain offers traders a detailed picture of market sentiment, liquidity, and potential price movements.

An option chain is a structured table that shows all the available option contracts for a particular underlying asset, such as a stock or an index. For Indian traders who deal in instruments listed on exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE), being able to read and use this data effectively can make a big difference in their decision-making.

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In this blog, we will explore how to read and use option chains.

How to read an Option Chain An option chain may appear to be complex at first on an online trading terminal. However, when traders understand its structure, it becomes easier to understand. The option chain is divided into the following main parts: Call Options (CE)on the left, strike price in the centre, and Put Options (PE) on the right.

Before getting too deep into it, it is important to note that in order to trade in options, traders require both a trading account and a demat account, which together help them to execute and settle their trades seamlessly. This is where the DEXT T3 trading terminal by Dhan comes into the picture and provides an edge to traders. Built on the DEXT engine, it executes more than 90% of trades in under 20 milliseconds.

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Now, let’s see the key components of an option chain:

Strike price The strike price is the central column on the option chain. It is the price at which the underlying asset can be purchased or sold. The strike prices are arranged in ascending order and form the backbone of the option chain.

Call option (CE) Call options are located on the left side of the chain. They represent the right to buy the asset. Key columns include:

Open Interest (OI)

Change in OI

Volume

Last Traded Price (LTP)

Bid and Ask prices Put option (PE) Located on the right side, put options represent the right to sell the asset. It has similar data points to call options.

Open interest (OI) Open Interest indicates the total number of outstanding contracts at a specific strike price. It’s a reflection of the traders' participation and liquidity in the market.

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Change in open interest This shows whether new positions are being created or existing ones are being closed.

Volume Volume represents the number of contracts traded throughout the trading day.

Implied volatility (IV) Implied Volatility reflects the market’s expectation of future price fluctuations.

Bid-ask spread This is the difference between the highest price which buyers are willing to pay and the lowest price which sellers are willing to sell their contracts.

By pairing this knowledge with Dhan's DEXT T3 trading terminal, traders can equip themselves with the speed, analytics, and customisation required to trade like a professional on Dalal Street.

How to use an option chain on a trading terminal Reading the option chain is only half the job. The real value is in being able to use these insights to make informed trading decisions in the trading terminal. Dhan’s DEXT T3 trading terminal helps traders in the following ways:

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Identify support and resistance levels One of the most common uses of an option chain is finding support and resistance levels, where high Put OI indicates a support level and high Call OI indicates a resistance level. For example, if a specific strike price has the highest put open interest, traders often view the strike price as a strong support level.

Analyse market sentiment By comparing the Call and Put OI on the trading terminal, traders can gain insights regarding the market sentiment, as high call writing indicates a bearish sentiment and high put writing indicates a bullish sentiment. This helps the traders to align their strategies with the broader market trend.

Track OI build-Up Changes in open interest indicate different market conditions, such as:

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Price up + OI up indicates a long build-up.

Price down + OI up indicates a short build-up.

Price up + OI down indicates a short covering.

Price down + OI down indicates a long unwinding. These types of patterns are commonly used by traders in India to determine the market direction.

Selecting the right strike price The option chain helps traders to choose the most suitable strike price depending on liquidity (high volume and OI), risk appetite, and market outlook. Beginners often trade in strikes that have higher liquidity to make sure that the trades are executed without any issues.

Evaluate option premiums Using LTP and IV, traders can find out if an option is overpriced or underpriced on their trading terminal. Understanding this helps the trader to avoid entering into trades at unfavourable prices. This is especially useful for strategies such as:

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Buying options

Selling (writing) options Build trading strategies Option chains are vital to building strategies based on market expectations on your terminal. Instead of blindly trading, traders can trade a combination of different strikes to manage risk and reward. Some commonly used strategies include Straddle, Strangle, Bull call spread, and Bear put spread. These strategies rely heavily on the analysis of various strike prices and their premiums.

Conclusion An option chain is a powerful tool that provides insights about market behaviour, liquidity, and sentiment. When used properly on the DEXT T3 trading terminal, it can make a huge difference in a trader's trading strategy as well as the decision-making process.

However, it is important to use option chain analysis in combination with other tools on the trading terminal, such as technical analysis and fundamental research, to get a comprehensive understanding of the market. In the current dynamic derivatives market, being aware of the option chain is not only an advantage but is becoming a necessity for Indian traders to smoothly navigate their trading journey.

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