How to use a home loan EMI calculator to plan your home purchase in 2026

A home loan EMI calculator is a free online tool that computes your equated monthly instalment based on three inputs: loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. You can run multiple scenarios in seconds and find a repayment structure that works for your income without committing to anything.
Bajaj Finance offers home loans up to Rs. 15 crore*, with interest rates starting at 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and tenures up to 32 years. At 7.25%* p.a., the EMI works out to approximately Rs. 671 per lakh* borrowed. Use a home loan EMI calculator to match the numbers to your specific situation before you apply.
Using a home loan EMI calculator you can run different scenarios before settling on the EMI that works for you. Here is a step-by-step approach:
Priya is a 32-year-old salaried software engineer in Pune. Her net monthly income is Rs. 1,20,000. She wants to buy a flat worth Rs. 75 lakh and plans to borrow Rs. 60 lakh from Bajaj Finance at 8.00% p.a. for 20 years. She uses the home loan EMI calculator on the Bajaj Finance website to run the following scenarios:
Scenario
Loan amount
Rate
Tenure
Monthly EMI
Total interest paid
Option A
Rs. 60 lakh
8.00% p.a.
20 years
Rs. 50,186
Rs. 60.45 lakh
Option B
Rs. 60 lakh
8.00% p.a.
15 years
Rs. 57,339
Rs. 43.21 lakh
Option C
Rs. 60 lakh
8.00% p.a.
10 years
Rs. 72,797
Rs. 27.36 lakh
Priya chooses Option B. She also plans to make one prepayment of Rs. 3 lakh after year three using her annual bonus. She uses the home loan repayment calculator to confirm that this prepayment will cut months off her tenure.
Trade-off
What goes up
What goes down
Shorter tenure
Monthly EMI
Total interest paid
Longer tenure
Total interest paid
Monthly EMI
Higher down payment
Savings on interest
Upfront cash required
Prepayment (lump sum)
Available liquidity temporarily
Outstanding principal and total interest
A few practical rules to keep in mind:
Here are the eligibility requirements:
Parameter
Salaried applicants
Self-employed applicants
Nationality
Indian citizen residing in India
Age
23 to 67 years
23 to 70 years
CIBIL Score
725 or above
The upper age limit is considered at the time of loan maturity, not at the time of application.
You will need a standard set of identity, income, and property documents. The table below splits the requirements by applicant type.
Document category
Salaried applicants
Self-employed applicants
Identity and address proof
KYC documents
KYC documents
Income proof
Recent salary slips
Profit and loss statement
Business proof
Not required
Proof of business
Bank statements
Last 6 months' statements
This is an indicative list. The final list may vary based on your loan application.
The application takes a few minutes and can be completed from your phone or computer. Here are the steps:
A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you and guide you through the next steps. In most cases, loan applications are approved within 48 hours* of submission.
Before you sign your loan agreement, go through this list:
A home loan EMI calculator is a planning tool that gives you a clear picture of what you are committing to before you apply. Run the numbers across different tenures and down payment amounts. Use the home loan repayment calculator to see the effect of prepayments over time. Bajaj Finance offers home loans up to Rs. 15 crore* at rates starting at 7.25%* p.a., with no foreclosure fee for individual floating-rate borrowers and loan approval in 48 hours*.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.
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