How to use a home loan EMI calculator to plan your home purchase in 2026

A home loan EMI calculator is a free online tool that computes your equated monthly instalment based on three inputs: loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. You can run multiple scenarios in seconds and find a repayment structure that works for your income without committing to anything.

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Bajaj Finance offers home loans up to Rs. 15 crore*, with interest rates starting at 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and tenures up to 32 years. At 7.25%* p.a., the EMI works out to approximately Rs. 671 per lakh* borrowed. Use a home loan EMI calculator to match the numbers to your specific situation before you apply.

How to use a home loan EMI calculator to plan your purchase Using a home loan EMI calculator you can run different scenarios before settling on the EMI that works for you. Here is a step-by-step approach:

Enter your loan amount. Start with the amount you expect to borrow. Remember, per RBI guidelines, lenders can finance up to 80% of a property's value. You will need to arrange 10-20% as a down payment from your own funds. Enter the interest rate. Use the rate applicable to your profile. For Bajaj Finance, rates start at 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants, 7.30%* p.a. for professionals, and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed individuals. Enter the tenure. Try different tenures - 10, 15, 20, and 30 years. See how the EMI changes. A longer tenure reduces your monthly outflow but increases your total interest paid. Compare the results side by side. Note the EMI and total interest for each scenario. This comparison is the real value of the home loan EMI calculator. Check the EMI against your income. A common rule of thumb is to keep your total loan EMIs within 40-50% of your net monthly income. If the EMI pushes past that, either increase the tenure or reconsider the loan amount. Use the home loan repayment calculator to plan prepayments. Once you have a loan, you can use the home loan repayment calculator to see how a one-time prepayment reduces your outstanding principal and shortens the remaining tenure. Example Priya is a 32-year-old salaried software engineer in Pune. Her net monthly income is Rs. 1,20,000. She wants to buy a flat worth Rs. 75 lakh and plans to borrow Rs. 60 lakh from Bajaj Finance at 8.00% p.a. for 20 years. She uses the home loan EMI calculator on the Bajaj Finance website to run the following scenarios:

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Scenario Loan amount Rate Tenure Monthly EMI Total interest paid Option A Rs. 60 lakh 8.00% p.a. 20 years Rs. 50,186 Rs. 60.45 lakh Option B Rs. 60 lakh 8.00% p.a. 15 years Rs. 57,339 Rs. 43.21 lakh Option C Rs. 60 lakh 8.00% p.a. 10 years Rs. 72,797 Rs. 27.36 lakh

Option A keeps the EMI at roughly 42% of her net income, which is within the 40-50% band.

Option B saves her Rs. 17.21 lakh in interest but raises the EMI to 48% of her income.

Option C is a stretch at 61% of income and leaves little room for other expenses. Priya chooses Option B. She also plans to make one prepayment of Rs. 3 lakh after year three using her annual bonus. She uses the home loan repayment calculator to confirm that this prepayment will cut months off her tenure.

What to consider when planning your EMI

Trade-off What goes up What goes down Shorter tenure Monthly EMI Total interest paid Longer tenure Total interest paid Monthly EMI Higher down payment Savings on interest Upfront cash required Prepayment (lump sum) Available liquidity temporarily Outstanding principal and total interest

A few practical rules to keep in mind:

For individual borrowers on a floating rate, Bajaj Finance charges no prepayment fee and no foreclosure fee. This is a benefit if you expect income to grow over time.

Per the RBI's Fair Practices Code, lenders are required to disclose the annualised interest rate to you before loan disbursal. Always verify the exact rate applicable to your profile in writing.

Under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act, you can claim a deduction of up to Rs. 2 lakh per year on home loan interest repayments for a self-occupied property. Under Section 80C, the principal repayment is eligible for a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh per year. Who can apply for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan? Here are the eligibility requirements:

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Parameter Salaried applicants Self-employed applicants Nationality Indian citizen residing in India Age 23 to 67 years 23 to 70 years CIBIL Score 725 or above

The upper age limit is considered at the time of loan maturity, not at the time of application.

What documents do you need to apply for a home loan? You will need a standard set of identity, income, and property documents. The table below splits the requirements by applicant type.

Document category Salaried applicants Self-employed applicants Identity and address proof KYC documents KYC documents Income proof Recent salary slips Profit and loss statement Business proof Not required Proof of business Bank statements Last 6 months' statements

This is an indicative list. The final list may vary based on your loan application.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan online The application takes a few minutes and can be completed from your phone or computer. Here are the steps:

Click on the 'APPLY' button on the Bajaj Finance Home Loan page. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type. Select the type of loan you wish to apply for: fresh home loan, balance transfer, or top-up loan. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number. After OTP verification, enter your monthly income, the required loan amount, and confirm whether you have identified the property. Enter your date of birth, PAN number, and any other details requested based on your occupation type. Click 'SUBMIT'. A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you and guide you through the next steps. In most cases, loan applications are approved within 48 hours* of submission.

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Checklist for borrowing responsibly Before you sign your loan agreement, go through this list:

Your total monthly EMIs (including this home loan) do not exceed 50% of your net monthly income.

You have at least 3-6 months of EMI payments set aside as a liquid reserve.

You have read and understood the applicable interest rate - fixed or floating - and the conditions under which it can change.

You have used the home loan repayment calculator to model at least one prepayment scenario for when you receive a bonus or surplus income.

You are aware of the processing fee - up to 4% of the loan amount plus GST - and have accounted for it in your upfront budget.

You have compared the total interest outgo across at least two tenure options, not just the monthly EMI.

You have verified your CIBIL Score (725 or above is required) before applying. A home loan EMI calculator is a planning tool that gives you a clear picture of what you are committing to before you apply. Run the numbers across different tenures and down payment amounts. Use the home loan repayment calculator to see the effect of prepayments over time. Bajaj Finance offers home loans up to Rs. 15 crore* at rates starting at 7.25%* p.a., with no foreclosure fee for individual floating-rate borrowers and loan approval in 48 hours*.

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.