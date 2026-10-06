How TradingView’s Alternative Charts on Bajaj Broking Help Traders Filter Market Noise

A market participant today has something that investors a few decades ago could not imagine; unlimited access to market information.

A stock price can change in the blink of an eye. A new indicator can be added with a click, and a market-moving update can reach traders within seconds. The challenge today is not finding information; it is making sense of it.

This shift has changed what traders expect from a trading platform. Instead of relying on separate tools for analysis and execution, traders increasingly prefer an integrated experience. Bajaj Broking brings TradingView’s charting technology into its platform, allowing traders to analyse price action, use technical tools and manage trading activity from a single interface.

Yet, having access to more data and advanced tools does not automatically make market analysis easier. The bigger challenge remains identifying what truly matters and filtering out unnecessary noise.

This is why traders have continuously explored different ways to analyse markets; methods that can reduce unnecessary noise and bring meaningful price movements into Focus. The objective is not to find a chart that predicts the future but to use tools that help interpret price behaviour more clearly.

TradingView’s Alternative Charts: Moving Beyond Traditional Candlesticks Candlestick charts remain the starting point for most traders because they provide a complete view of price behaviour — open, high, low and close.

However, as traders gain experience, their questions often change.

Instead of only asking, “Where is the price moving?”, they begin looking for answers to deeper questions:

Is this move meaningful?

Is the trend strong or just short-term noise?

Has the balance between buyers and sellers changed? This is where alternative charting methods become useful.

TradingView offers several alternative chart formats, including Renko, Kagi, Point & Figure (P&F) and Line Break charts. These formats do not create new formations simply because time has passed; instead, they respond primarily to predefined price movements.

For traders, the advantage lies in having analysis and execution come together. With Bajaj Broking’s TradingView integration, traders can study alternative chart types such as Renko, Kagi, Point & Figure and Line Break charts, apply technical analysis tools and manage trades without moving between separate platforms.

Renko Charts: Price Bricks That Focus on Price Movement Rather Than Time The word Renko comes from the Japanese word “renga”, which means brick.

Unlike candlestick charts, Renko charts do not create a new formation after a fixed time period. A new brick appears only when the price moves by a predefined amount.

By ignoring smaller fluctuations, Renko charts can make trends easier to identify.

Kagi Charts: Reversal Lines That Signal Trend Direction The word “Kagi” comes from the Japanese word for a key, referring to the shape of the chart, which resembles an old-fashioned key. Kagi charts were designed to follow changes in price direction.

Instead of bricks, Kagi charts use lines that change direction when price moves beyond a predefined reversal level.

One unique feature of Kagi charts is the use of thick and thin lines.

A thicker line, traditionally associated with Yang, is generally interpreted as stronger buying pressure, while a thinner Yin line indicates relatively weaker demand.

The transition between Yin and Yang is important because it indicates a possible shift in control between buyers and sellers.

While Renko focuses on creating price bricks, Kagi focuses more on identifying changes in market control.

Point & Figure (P&F): Focusing Only on Significant Price Moves Point & Figure (P&F) charts are among the oldest technical charting methods. Instead of candles, they use:

X columns to represent rising prices

O columns to represent falling prices Each column contains either Xs or Os, never both. A new column is created only when the price reverses direction and moves by the required amount.

For example, if the box size is ₹10, every ₹10 rise adds another X, while a decline creates Os after meeting the reversal requirement.

Since time is removed, a stock that remains sideways for several days may show little or no activity on a Point & Figure chart. This allows traders to focus more on important price levels rather than every small movement.

Because of this, P&F charts are often used to identify:

Breakouts

Support and resistance levels

Potential price targets Line Break Charts: Waiting for Confirmation Line Break charts focus on closing prices and create new lines only when prices break previous levels.

The commonly used three-line break method compares the current closing price with previous lines before confirming a new move. A reversal appears only after a sufficiently strong price movement.

In a three-line Break chart, if a stock continues making higher closes, new bullish lines are added. However, a bearish line appears only when the closing price breaks below the lows of the previous three lines, helping traders avoid reacting to minor pullbacks.

This makes Line Break charts useful for traders who prefer confirmation rather than reacting to every fluctuation.

Multiple Charts, One Screen: Comparing Different Market Perspectives Traders rarely analyse markets from a single viewpoint.

A long-term investor may study weekly charts to understand the broader trend, while an intraday trader may focus on shorter timeframes for entries and exits.

TradingView’s multiple chart layouts allow traders to compare different charts on the same screen. Through Bajaj Broking’s TradingView integration, traders can access charting tools and manage trades within the same workflow, making it easier to monitor multiple perspectives before making a decision.

For example, a trader analysing a banking stock may view the following:

Stock’s daily chart

Stock’s weekly chart

Bank Nifty chart

Point & Figure chart Each chart answers a different question.

The daily chart highlights short-term price action, the weekly chart shows the broader trend, the Bank Nifty chart provides sector context, while the Point & Figure chart focuses on significant price movements by filtering smaller fluctuations.

Together, these views help traders develop a broader understanding of price behaviour before they make a decision.

A Different Lens, Not a Crystal Ball: The Real Value of Alternative Charts Alternative charts are useful because they change the way traders view price action.

They can help traders:

Reduce unnecessary noise

Identify trends more clearly

Study reversals and breakouts However, they do not eliminate uncertainty or guarantee profitable trades.

A Renko chart can show a strong trend, but it cannot tell whether fundamentals support the move. A Point & Figure breakout can fail, and a Kagi reversal does not guarantee a lasting change in direction.

The real value of alternative charting lies in improving interpretation.

These charts help traders focus on meaningful price movements, understand market behaviour better and assess probabilities instead of reacting to every short-term fluctuation.

The market remains the same, but the way traders view it can change. A different chart does not create a different market; it simply provides another perspective to study price action.

Disclaimer:

Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing. This content is for educational/informational purposes only.

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