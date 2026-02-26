How TravelPlus Turned Corporate Travel's Ignored Economy Segment Into a High-Margin Business

TravelPlus has filed for an IPO after proving a counterintuitive thesis: India's fragmented corporate economy hotel segment - long avoided by competitors as operationally difficult - can deliver superior economics when managed with the right capabilities at scale.

The opportunity hiding in plain sight: 69% of corporate hotel demand occurs in economy properties (under ₹3,500 per night), yet 95% of this supply is unbranded and scattered across Tier 2/3 cities. Traditional travel management companies avoid this segment, focusing instead on premium bookings. Consumer OTAs list these properties but lack the corporate compliance tools and service infrastructure enterprises require.

Hotels represent 34% of corporate travel spend but 55% of the profit pool because take rates for hotels are structurally higher – 8-10% versus 3-5% for airlines. The sector is at an inflection point, growing at 16% CAGR through FY30, supported by 100,000 new branded rooms, new airport capacity, and expanding Tier 2/3 business destinations where corporate activity is accelerating.

TravelPlus uniquely captures the economy segment within this expanding market, achieving 18.64% overall take rates. The key insight: enterprises will book through TravelPlus despite identical inventory being available on consumer OTAs - because operational capability matters more than inventory exclusivity.

"Finance teams face GST credit leakage from non-compliant invoicing, travel desks manage fragmented vendors without policy automation, and employees encounter check-in denials in smaller cities," according to industry sources. "Economy hotels amplify all these problems. TravelPlus is the only platform that actually solves them at scale."

The competitive advantage stems from operator DNA built managing FabHotels' 1,379-property network since 2015 - supplier vetting frameworks, quality protocols, Tier 2/3 operations expertise. This hands-on hotel management experience, combined with enterprise-grade technology (automated GST-compliant invoicing, policy engines, real-time analytics), enables TravelPlus to deliver measurably superior outcomes: near-zero check-in denial rates versus 1-2% industry standard, 4.3 out of 5.0 traveler satisfaction scores.

The result is SaaS-like retention economics. Enterprise clients exhibit net GTV retention of 158-201% as organizations progressively consolidate spending from fragmented legacy vendors. TravelPlus serves 474 enterprise clients including over 100 NSE-listed companies.

India's ₹1.3 trillion corporate hotels market is projected to reach ₹2.6 trillion by FY30. Structural tailwinds are accelerating platform adoption: GST compliance enforcement favoring digital platforms, Tier 2/3 business expansion creating demand precisely where TravelPlus has operational depth, and digitization of legacy offline travel processes.

TravelPlus demonstrates that operational complexity in underserved segments can create defensible moats. The economy segment, dismissed by competitors, becomes high-margin and sticky when addressed with the right combination of technology and service capabilities built over a decade.

