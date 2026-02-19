How TrucksUp Is Using AI to Redefine Efficiency in India’s Trucking Ecosystem

The logistics sector in India represents a significant market opportunity for tech-enabled platforms. As per the Economic Times, the third-party logistics (3PL) segment is particularly noteworthy in its growth trajectory: valued at $36 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to $48–73 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6–14%, providing tremendous headroom for aggregator-led innovations.

The Indian trucking industry stands at a critical inflection point, burdened by deep rooted challenges that hinder efficiency and slower the growth. Operational inefficiency and lack of transparency due to fragmented ownership continue to reduce the load distribution. At the same time, visibility shortcomings make it difficult for stakeholders to track and update shipments status in real time. The sector also struggles with asset underutilization, where inadequate load management drives both the financial and environmental losses. Added to this is inefficient route optimization, which results in increased costs and unnecessary delays. The industry further suffers from reverse load limitations, leaving trucks unutilized and revenue opportunities untapped. Finally, persistent workforce instability, driven by driver shortages and retention challenges impacts overall services reliability. Together these interconnected problems paint a clear picture of an industry in urgent need of transformation.

Founded in 2022, TrucksUp stands out to help fleet owners address stations, and connect supply to growing demand at as one of India's long-standing challenges with trucks, by delivering an integrated and technology-driven platform that is in direct alignment with the National Logistics Policy. It helps to decrease logistics costs and improve asset utilization across the country in a way that makes previously vague, siloed, and highly manual operations relatively straightforward. The company's large-scale digital marketplace creates compelling network effects for rapid growth, quick load-matching, and route optimization for millions of fleet owners or business partners throughout the country. With 14,000+ pin codes, 4.5+ lakh vehicle owners, and 80,000+ shippers on platform, the company can provide a tremendous nationwide presence and adoption. The startup's sustainability-focused proposition further enhances businesses by optimizing backhaul, reducing empty miles, decreasing fuel consumption, lessening a carbon footprint, and other ESG considerations.

In addition to these strategies, TrucksUp also uses AI to match freight and manage day-to-day fleet operations. By analysing real-time availability, the freight matching platform pairs shippers and trucks more efficiently, boosting average fleet asset utilization from the industry standard of around 40% to almost 80%. TrucksUp fosters a healthy trucking ecosystem, with significant backward and forward integration that helps fleet operators manage purchases, sales, financing, insurance, maintenance, and compliance to ensure perfect uptime and healthy ROI investments. In addition, their digital marketplace supports small & medium-sized fleet operators and independent truckers who are often underserved by large logistics companies, providing a complete "single-window trucking solution," which entails freight and transit, fuelling, financing, insurance, operational support, and the potential to increase earnings by as much as 20% for each trip.

All these capabilities come together in TrucksUp’s powerful philosophy of “Chalak to Malik”, a mindset-shifting approach that encourages truckers to operate not just as drivers but as true entrepreneurs. By giving them the technology, tools, insights, and support to run their own operations TrucksUp helps them build stability, increase profitability, and gain full control over their logistics journey and transform India’s trucking ecosystem.

The vision behind TrucksUp began with its Co–founder Sarthak Elwadi, who deeply understood the realities of India's trucking ecosystem after spending time on the ground at transport nagars, dhabas, toll plazas and loading points. Seeing the daily challenges faced by fleet owners and drivers such as unpredictable demand, networking among business associates, limited visibility and under asset utilizations. He realized that the backbone of India's economy lacked an accessible digital framework. Driven by a desire to bridge this divide, he envisioned TrucksUp a technology led logistics enablement platform that brings intelligent, scalable and easy to adopt technology to even the smallest fleet operator.

The platform also provides critical data driven insights on earnings, trip efficiency, mileage and performance metrics, helping fleet owners make smarter decisions. Summing up the company’s technological advancements, Virendra Yadhuvanshi, CEO of TrucksUp says, “At TrucksUp, our technology is built on a simple idea: innovation should be easy to adopt. Every feature we build aims to make logistics smarter, faster and more transparent for the entire ecosystem, bounded by a long-term vision of a smarter and more connected logistics future, TrucksUp continues to scale across India and transform the way freight moves in the country.”

“Our value-added services are designed to create a win-win ecosystem,” says Abhijay Ratan, CMO of TrucksUp. “While they help customers improve efficiency, safety, and profitability across their fleet operations, they also enable TrucksUp to build sustainable, long-term partnerships across the logistics value chain.”

TrucksUp is enhancing its platform with an array of value-added services created to support every level of fleet operations. Over 1 crore+ people have used the platform to find loads successfully, backed by 5 lakhs+ vehicles onboarded and over 3 lakhs+ preferred routes energizing seamless movement across the country. Users can easily find or add loads, buy and sell trucks, and access FASTag, Smart Fuel, Insurance, Financing solutions, and GPS-enabled vehicle tracking, Safety 360 features.

₹20 crore funding has already been infused by the promoter’s company, and further fundraising options are now being explored to fuel the next stage of growth.

Rishi Sharma, Chief Growth Officer of TrucksUp says: “At TrucksUp, we are not just solving logistics problems; we are reimagining how India moves. Through the integration of load boards, financial partners, resale value, and operational efficiencies, throughout one quick ecosystem, TrucksUp enables one-truck owner to begin growing steadily.”

Additionally strengthening its ecosystem, trucksup has partnered with major industry players to offer integrated services and financial benefits. Through its MoU with IOCL, HPCL, introduced the smart fuel cards that enables cashless, efficient fuel management with exclusive cashback benefits under which over 6 crores+ successful transactions have already been completed and 3,500+ customers have been onboarded.

The Road Ahead India’s trucking and logistics ecosystem is undergoing a crucial transformation, and TrucksUp is positioned at the center of the change. By bridging long standing gaps in visibility, coordination and digital access, the platform brings unprecedented structure to a large fragmented sector. This momentum is reflected in a 21.12% increase in loads added through the platform, with total loads posted by partners reaching 1,96,673 highlighting growing trust and adoption across the ecosystem.

Aviraj Singh Chadha, Co-founder, TrucksUp, says, “Our Q2 FY26 performance reflects strong financial discipline paired with scalable growth engines across our platform. A 28% QoQ increase in total income and faster operating revenue growth underscore the strength of our monetization model, particularly in FASTag and AI-led logistics solutions.”