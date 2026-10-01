How Wakefit Is Helping India Sleep Better, One Mattress at a Time

Buying a mattress has traditionally meant making a long-term decision after a few minutes in a showroom. Wakefit has changed that equation with online mattress shopping, physical stores, sleep technology and a 100-days risk-free trial that lets customers make the final decision at home (as it should be)!

Why is Choosing the Right Mattress So Difficult? Here’s the strange thing about buying a mattress: people often spend about 10 minutes trying one before taking home something they could sleep on for the next eight years.

That’s nearly 3,000 nights decided in the time it takes to order lunch!

Plus, those 10 minutes reveal surprisingly little. You’re fully dressed, lying unnaturally still and consciously thinking about how the mattress feels. You don’t know whether your shoulder will feel supported at 4 am, whether you’ll wake up warm, or whether your partner turning over will disturb you.

Online shopping solves the showroom problem but introduces another: how do you know whether “medium-firm” is actually medium-firm for you? Wakefit’s answer is to make the decision less final. Research in-store or online, choose what seems right, then test it where it matters: at home, across several nights.

From an Online Mattress Brand to a Home & Sleep Company Wakefit was founded in Bengaluru in 2016 by Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda with one clear aim: make a good mattress easier to buy in India.

Their direct-to-consumer model was still new to India’s mattress category, and they pioneered it by cutting out layers of distributors and showroom markups between the factory and the bedroom.

Ten years later, Wakefit has expanded into beds, sofas, wardrobes, furnishing, home decor, and other home categories, while keeping sleep central to the business.

Every Wakefit mattress is built around questions Indian households actually ask, such as how it handles a hot summer, a shared bed or a back that needs firmer support. The brand also tracks the country's sleep habits through its Great Indian Sleep Scorecard survey.

Ortho, Latex, Grid & More: How Does Wakefit Help You Choose Beyond the Jargon? Walk into a large mattress section today and the options quickly get confusing. Memory foam, latex, springs, grids, orthopedic support & more, each solve a different problem.

Start with How You Like to Sleep First comes material. Memory foam contours around the body and helps distribute pressure around the shoulders and hips. Orthopedic mattresses typically prioritise firmer, body hugging support.

Latex offers responsiveness and breathability, while spring mattresses provide the familiar hotel-like bounce many sleepers prefer.

Grid mattresses use flexible structures that adapt to pressure across the body and keep the mattress cool

Then there’s firmness. Side sleepers may prefer more cushioning around the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers often look for a firmer surface that prevents excessive sinking.

Lastly, size is simple: single, diwan, queen or king, depending on the bed frame and who shares it.

There isn’t one mattress that works for every sleeper. Body type, sleeping position, temperature preference and whether the bed is shared all change the answer.

Moreover, Your Sleep Can Be Personalised! Mattresses are moving beyond standard choices of material and firmness, with sleep technology making it possible to personalise the bed around the individual. Wakefit is the first in India to build technologies around two aspects of sleep: body support and temperature.

Wakefit’s Calibr8 uses proprietary pressure-mapping technology to understand how the body’s 8 zones interact with a mattress. That data is used to personalise a mattress according to the sleeper’s body. For couples, each side can be customised independently, so two different bodies don’t have to settle for the same configuration.

Wakefit’s Regul8 addresses sleep temperature. The smart mattress cover allows each side of a shared bed to be controlled independently between 15°C and 40°C through Wakefit’s app. For couples who routinely disagree about the AC temperature, it solves a familiar bedroom debate without either person having to compromise!

Try It for 100 Days, Then Decide! Perhaps the bigger shift isn’t what goes inside the mattress, but how consumers choose one.

Eligible Wakefit mattresses come with a 100 days risk-free trial, letting customers sleep on the mattress at home instead of treating a showroom test as the final verdict. Bodies can take time to adjust to a different sleeping surface, which is why Wakefit recommends allowing roughly 30 days before judging a new mattress.

If it still doesn’t work within the trial period, eligible customers can request a return. Wakefit arranges pickup and provides a full refund, subject to its trial terms and the mattress being free from damage, stains or tears.

Experience a Wakefit Mattress in Person The irony of an online-first mattress company is that many people still want to touch a mattress before buying it.

This is why Wakefit has built a physical retail network alongside its digital business. As of 30 Sep 2026, they had 198 company-owned stores across 75+ cities, including 27 stores added during the April-May-June quarter.

A Wakefit mattress store lets customers compare firmness, materials and sizes in person, while the longer test happens at home. This combination of online & offline presence helps shoppers discover a mattress online, try it in-store, order through either channel and then try and decide whether it actually suits them.

For a purchase meant to last years, Wakefit gives you something valuable: enough time to know you’ve made the right choice.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.