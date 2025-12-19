How women are securing their financial tomorrow

For decades, women have been inherent savers. From setting aside small amounts of cash from household budgets to accumulating physical gold for security, they are the disciplined and committed financial managers of their households. But when it comes to making financial decisions for the family, they often take a back seat.

To tackle this challenge head-on and channel this savings discipline into goal-oriented investing, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Mint recently held a successful Investor Awareness Programme titled ‘Secure Your Tomorrow: Start Early with Smart Financial Planning for Women’. Held in Mumbai on December 13, 2025, the session provided women with expert guidance on shifting their financial approach from passive saving to active investments.

Women are natural savers

The event started with the keynote address by Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution & Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd., who sought to decode the common psychological barriers behind women investing. Borthakur argued that women possess innate qualities of successful investing.

Furthermore, women are usually more disciplined in following a set financial path and show strong commitment once they set a goal, whether it is buying a home or planning for their children’s future. “As women, when we commit to a goal, we stay focused on the process, and that consistency is what ultimately leads to more meaningful outcomes,” she said. This natural structure and discipline clearly contrast with the speculative investment behaviours often seen, making women natural long-term investors.

A case for investing vs saving

The core theme of the programme revolved around the difference between money that is merely sitting idle and money that is actively put to work. While saving discipline is vital, speakers underscored the impact of inflation on stagnant savings.

Borthakur shared a statistic to illustrate the inflation trap. She said: “In 1990, 100 rupees. Today, the value of those 100 rupees is just nine rupees. This is how inflation eats away into your savings. Therefore, you need to start investing your money as well.” The speakers said that saving means setting aside capital while investing involves setting aside capital with the objective of achieving long-term growth that aims to keep pace with inflation.

One needs to ensure proper asset allocation – defined as the strategic distribution of funds across various asset classes for long-term wealth creation. The experts highlighted that while women often lean towards physical assets like gold and real estate, true portfolio stability and growth depend on diversification. Studies indicate that asset allocation plays a significant role in influencing long-term portfolio outcomes.

Leveraging the power of compounding

The real cost of delaying financial decisions was underscored with an illustration on how postponing investment by just 5 to 10 years can dramatically reduce the final wealth corpus due to the lost opportunity of compounding.

Using a hypothetical scenario, the speakers detailed the vast divergence in outcomes for two individuals who start investing ₹10,000 monthly, assuming a 12 per cent annual growth rate:

A person starting at age 25 invests for 35 years, accumulating a total corpus of approximately ₹ 3.6 Crores.

A person starting just 10 years later, at age 35, invests for 25 years, accumulating only about ₹ 1.6 Crores. Despite the older investor putting in only ₹12 lakhs less capital, the final difference in the wealth created is almost ₹2 Crores. This example powerfully reinforced the programme's motto: 'Start Early with Smart Financial Planning'.

The power of small actions

Following the keynote, Borthakur joined financial expert Nisha Sanghavi, for a panel discussion moderated by journalist Karunya Rao. The conversation delved into the behavioural hesitations women face.

Nisha Sanghavi noted that women feel they lack sufficient funds. “I don’t have enough, is one of the myths that most of them live with,” Nisha Sanghavi said, citing examples of high-earning women who still believed their salary was too low to begin investing.

The experts agreed that the solution lies in changing how we think, moving from passive avoidance to active ownership. Nisha Sanghavi encouraged the audience to challenge their dependence on male family members for financial decisions. She asked, “If we are good savers, then why can’t we start investing and make that decision? I believe we should take charge. If you say, ‘I don’t understand finance,’ you’re not showing interest. But we can do it.”

An actionable blueprint

The experts gave practical strategies for women to move from intention to execution. These included:

The 30% Rule: A basic thumb rule is that ₹30 must be dedicated to investment for every ₹100 earned post-tax in order to have a secure future.

Prioritise retirement: Retirement was declared the single “non-negotiable goal”. Unlike other goals, there is no option for a loan to fund old age, making it the essential first priority.

Harnessing Mutual Funds: For achieving equity-related growth goals, Mutual Funds were highlighted as the most convenient, flexible, and transparent vehicle. They offer women the advantage of professional management, which is crucial for maximising long-term returns.

“The biggest benefit is that you are giving your money to the expert whose job is to manage the money... the fact that they will, over a long period of time, be able to do better than any of us is a higher probability,” Borthakur explained.

Managing irregular cash flow with Liquid Funds: For gig workers, freelancers, or those who don’t have a steady flow of income, the experts recommended Liquid Funds as an alternative to keeping money idle in a low-yield savings account. “Liquid funds, a category of mutual funds, were explained as an option that may offer ease of access to invested amounts while aiming to provide returns in line with prevailing short-term market Option” Borthakur said.

For women who are starting their investing journey later in life, perhaps in their 40s or 50s, the experts advised not attempting to “catch up” by chasing high-risk or volatile investments. They can focus on structuring a long-term investment plan tailored to the remaining time horizon.

The programme concluded with a powerful message on behavioural change and community. When a woman takes charge of her finances, she gains confidence that positively impacts her family and community. The final invitation was to move from the habit of postponing financial planning until “someday” to adopting a structured approach immediately.