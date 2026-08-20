How Workday is making corporate learning personal again with AI

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in everyday workflows, nearly every organisation is racing to become AI-ready, and upskilling is no longer a routine HR check-in. It has become a process central to business growth. To keep pace, enterprises are retiring outdated training methods and making learning as adaptive as the technology reshaping their work.

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For years, corporate education has followed a one-size-fits-all model. Employees are assigned generic, static courses that feel disconnected from their daily responsibilities or career goals. The predictable result is low engagement, and a culture where training is treated as an administrative chore rather than something that builds real capability.

"What people need isn't another generic course. They need guidance for the specific situation they're navigating that day, not a framework they'll have to remember and adapt later," said Sunil Jose, President, India, Workday. “Learning has to sit inside the workflow itself, not pull people away from it.”

How AI is transforming enterprise learning AI is turning learning from an obligation into an experience personalised to each employee. Intelligent platforms can now recommend content based on an employee’s specific role, existing skills, and career trajectory, rather than assigning the same course to an entire department.

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Conversational search adds another layer. Instead of clicking through modules to find an answer, employees can ask a direct question, such as how to handle a specific customer data request in a given region, and get an answer addressed to that exact scenario. This embeds learning directly into the flow of work, turning it from an isolated event that pulls employees away from their desks into a continuous, skills-based process that meets people where they already are.

AI literacy and upskilling are becoming central pillars of enterprise learning strategy, not side initiatives. The organisations getting the most value are pairing that broader ambition with workflow-specific application, building real proficiency in how AI shows up in day-to-day work so skills translate into measurable capability rather than staying theoretical.

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One emerging approach is agentic learning, where AI does more than generate content.

Introducing Sana Learn As enterprise learning evolves, organisations are looking beyond traditional learning management systems toward AI-native platforms that personalise learning, automate repetitive administrative work, and connect workforce development to measurable business outcomes.

One emerging approach is agentic learning, where AI does more than generate content. It actively supports the learning lifecycle, from building courses and delivering personalised guidance to automating enrolments and reporting. This frees Learning and Development (L&D) teams to spend less time managing programmes and more time building the capabilities the business actually needs.

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Sana Learn is one such AI-native platform, combining a learning management system, AI-powered authoring, and a virtual classroom into a single experience. It is sold as a standalone solution that any enterprise can adopt on its own. At the heart of it is a personal AI tutor that guides employees through complex material and turns existing PDFs and presentations into interactive courses in minutes rather than weeks.

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Impact on business Organisations using these capabilities report up to three times higher learner engagement compared to legacy systems, and content creation time cut by up to 98 percent, moving production cycles from weeks to hours. Built-in translation tools let global organisations roll out localised training simultaneously across regions instead of in sequential waves. The net effect is that learning operations shift from reactive to proactive, letting leaders connect training directly to outcomes such as internal mobility, performance, and retention, rather than completion rates alone.

"The platforms that will win enterprise trust are the ones that get specific about the problem they're solving, not the ones promising to transform everything at once," said Jose. “Specificity is what separates a real capability shift from another training initiative nobody remembers in a month.”

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Workday Learning, powered by Sana, brings Workday's trusted people and skills data directly into the learning experience.

While the potential of AI in enterprise learning is significant, adoption has to be grounded in trust and governance. This matters most where learning touches sensitive workforce and compliance data.

Data privacy and security are non-negotiable when deploying platforms like this. AI systems need to operate within enterprise-grade governance frameworks, with responses grounded in trusted, permissioned workforce data rather than open-ended generation. A human-centric approach remains essential too: AI can draft outlines and simplify complex policies quickly, but subject-matter experts and compliance stakeholders review, refine, and approve content before it reaches employees. That balance of automation and human oversight is what makes the model workable at enterprise scale.

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For Workday's own HCM customers, this same AI-native learning experience is available as Workday Learning, powered by Sana, a distinct offering that brings Workday's trusted people and skills data directly into the learning experience. As a result, course recommendations, compliance assignments, and reporting are grounded in the same workforce data those organisations already rely on.

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Looking ahead Organisations that move early on intelligent, AI-native learning will be better positioned to build agile, resilient, and future-ready workforces. In a period of constant technological change, continuous learning personalised to individual needs is no longer a nice-to-have HR initiative. It is becoming a genuine competitive advantage.

Want to learn how AI is reshaping enterprise learning? Download the Workday Learning, powered by Sana eBook to explore how AI-native, agentic learning models are helping organisations build workforce capabilities.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.