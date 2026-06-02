HPCL Plans Expansion in Punjab as State Pushes Investment-Led Growth

The proposed investments in refinery, biofuel and biogas projects could support employment generation, rural economic activity and agricultural waste management in the state.

Focus
Updated2 Jun 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann meets HPCL Chairman Vikas Kaushal to discuss investment opportunities in the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann meets HPCL Chairman Vikas Kaushal to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

Punjab has secured fresh investment interest from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), as the energy major explores expansion opportunities in refinery, biofuel and biogas projects in the state.

The proposed investments were discussed during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and HPCL Chairman Vikas Kaushal on Monday. The discussions focused on industrial expansion, energy infrastructure and opportunities in emerging clean-energy segments.

According to the state government, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is expanding its operations in Bathinda and is pursuing projects linked to second-generation biofuel technology. The company is also developing biogas facilities across Punjab, with several plants already operational.

The investments are expected to support economic activity while creating employment opportunities in both industrial and rural sectors. State officials also see the biogas and biofuel initiatives as part of broader efforts to address crop residue management and promote sustainable energy solutions.

During the meeting, Mann outlined Punjab's investment ecosystem, highlighting infrastructure connectivity, industrial clusters, power availability and regulatory reforms. He also pointed to the state's Fast Track Punjab platform, which offers multiple government-to-business services through a single-window framework.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to creating a predictable and transparent business environment that facilitates investment and industrial growth. He added that attracting large-scale investments remains a key component of the state's economic development strategy.

The discussions come as states increasingly compete for private-sector investment in manufacturing, energy and infrastructure projects, with governments seeking to balance industrial growth, employment generation and sustainability goals.

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