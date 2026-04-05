Hrithik Roshan reacts to criticism over Ramayanas VFX

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan expressed his thoughts on the ongoing debate over VFX in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Ramayana" and lauded filmmakers who try to deliver new experience to the audience.

Roshan shared a note on his Instagram handle on Saturday and said several filmmakers, including his father Rakesh Roshan, risk the money and efforts to deliver to the audience an experience they have never had before.

The actor, who is set to step into the director's shoes with "Krrish 4", named films such as "Kalki", "Baahubali" and "Ramayana" and said the makers of these movies are heroes that "have the guts and vision" according to him.

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"Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like 'Kalki', 'Baahubali' , 'Ramayana', ( also my dad for 'Koi Mil Gaya and 'Krrish' of course) are my heroes, they have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before, he wrote in the lengthy caption.

"From my point of view, they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11-year-old kid could feel what I felt. To me, that's noble. The intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians. What I would give to be a part of such dreams even as an assistant...But this post is not about me, it's about us, the audience. Thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring VFX-heavy films to life, so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness," he added.

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His comments come following the teaser release of Ranbir Kapoor's film "Ramayana", which has got mixed reactions with some users criticising it for appearing like a video game and also the concerns over casting choices and character portrayals.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Kapoor in the role of Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The film is set to release in two installments, with the first scheduled for a theatrical release in Diwali 2026 (Part 1), with Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.