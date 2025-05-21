HT AdVentures backs Atlanture Sports to power up the Real Kabaddi League's next big play

Jaipur—Atlanture Sports Private Limited, one of India’s emerging sports management companies and inventors of Real Kabaddi League, announced today that it has successfully secured INR 21.02 Crore in funding fromHindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL),facilitated by its strategic investment arm –HT Ad Ventures. TheTranche I funding of INR 10.5 Crorewas closed last week.

The investment will primarily support Atlanture Sports' ambitious plans for expansion and strategic marketing initiatives. This partnership with HMVL marks a significant milestone in Atlanture’s mission to promote Indian sports culture and create greater opportunities for athletes and communities across the country.

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) announced its Season 4 Selection Trials, set to commence in April 2025 across more than ten states in India. The league continues its mission of identifying and nurturing grassroots talent, offering aspiring kabaddi players a platform to showcase their skills and potentially secure professional contracts for the Dubai International edition, according to a release from RKL.

"We are thrilled to have HMVL as a strategic partner on our growth journey, "said Shubham Choudhary, Founder/CEO of Atlanture Sports.“ Their support strengthens our commitment to expand our reach, promote traditional Indian games like kabaddi, and deliver world-class sports experiences. This investment will enable us to scale faster, enhance our brand presence, and build a stronger sports ecosystem in India.”

Rannvijay Singha, Co-founder & Promoter of Atlanture Sports, expressed his enthusiasm, “This partnership with Hindustan Media Ventures is a defining moment in our journey to elevate indigenous and homegrown sports. At Atlanture, we’ve always believed in the power and potential of our roots — and with this strategic support, we’re ready to take kabaddi and other native formats to a global stage. It’s more than just funding — it’s a shared mission to celebrate India’s sporting soul and turn it into a global phenomenon.”

"Atlanture Sports has demonstrated a clear vision and strong execution in a rapidly evolving sports industry. We are excited to support their journey and believe they are well-positioned for substantial growth, "said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures.

The fresh capital will help Atlanture Sports to expand into new geographies, strengthen its portfolio of sporting events, build deeper athlete and community engagement, and create high-impact marketing campaigns that celebrate Indian sportsmanship.

About Atlanture Sports Private Limited Atlanture Sports Private Limited is a sports management company offering strategic sports marketing, sports event management, and entertainment services. The Company is dedicated to promoting Indian games such as kabaddi and serves athletes and communities across India, creating a dynamic ecosystem that celebrates sports excellence and cultural heritage.

About HT AdVentures HT AdVentures, the strategic investment arm of HT Media Group, partners with startups and businesses to accelerate growth, build strong brands, and unlock business value. Over200 businesses have already scaled with us — leveraging our impactful solutions across Print, Digital, Social, Radio, Podcast, and On-ground platforms. Yours could be next.