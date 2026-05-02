I feel so much more confident: Tom Holland on leaving alcohol

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Holland says leaving alcohol made him more confident as a person, noting how drinking was ultimately getting in the way of his professional life.

Holland decided to go sober in January 2022 following a "Dry January" challenge, which made him realise how alcohol was affecting him. He has even launched a non-alcoholic beer brand named BERO.

"I've been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what's happening and what I have to come in the future," he said. "And I don't know how much of that would've come to fruition had I still been drinking," the "Uncharted" actor told entertainment news outlet USA Today in an interview.

"I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person," he added.

The actor noted alcohol can be "an incredibly dangerous thing". "And I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer environment, a more communal environment."

Holland recalled a recent get-together with his friends and said they have also "slowed down drinking". "All of my mates … I don't think anyone had a drop of alcohol... It used to be, like, a really, really boozy affair. We'd be up till 1 in the morning drinking. We'd be all hungover the next day... But everyone was really present. There was no waking up the next day feeling groggy. And I just love what it's done for my life in general," he said.