I forgot to bowl my two overs initially: Rashid on Afghanistan’s bowling depth

Abu Dhabi, Sep 9 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said the team’s enviable spin depth makes his job easier, but admitted that it is a tricky job to manage so many options after his side's thumping 94-run win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup opener here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan posted 188 for six after opting to bat and then used as many as seven bowlers to restrict Hong Kong to 94 for nine.

"That is a very tough task, (selecting) the playing eleven (as well). To keep Mujeeb out is a tough decision, then Noor as well (was left out) in some games. I forgot to bowl my two overs (tonight at first)," Rashid said at the post-match presentation

"You have to see who is more successful against a particular batter (and then see). Good thing is that I have options and that makes the job easier."

Afghanistan were 26 for two early on before Azmatullah Omarzai’s late blitz powered them to a strong total. Rashid, however, flagged the team’s repeated issue of losing wickets in the powerplay.

"It was a great game. Good to put the total on the board. But losing wickets early on is the key for us. We had the same issue in the last series (against Pakistan).

"That's one area we have to look into. Upcoming games are very important and that is an area if we can make it better…Batting in the death overs was a great effort, especially Omarzai. Overall, it was a great performance," he said.

Asked about his decision to bat, Rashid said: "We have good spinners. It puts pressure on the opposition. If you have runs on the board…with batters trying to take risks, that is where you are more effective (as spinners), and that is why we are defending better than chasing.

"But in T20, we have to chase also, so the mentality has to be to chase as well and have a good record."

Player of the Match Omarzai smashed 53 off 21 balls with five sixes and two fours, and later chipped in with the ball.

"Very tough batting in the lower order. It is all about belief. The captain and coach have belief in me. Was trying to hit it straight. We lost early wickets. I was speaking to Atal that we will go for boundaries after the 16th over," said Omarzai.

"When I get the ball, I feel I am a proper bowler. When I get to bat, I feel I am a proper batter."

Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza said Omarzai’s innings proved decisive.

"Just feels like a dream come true (On playing the Asia Cup). It is one of the biggest tournaments in Asia. To be honest, we weren't expecting that kind of total. I was expecting 150.