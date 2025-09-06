I want to milk my body as much as I can for Test cricket: Mitchell Starc

Sydney, Sep 6 (PTI) Australia's frontline pace bowler Mitchell Starc believes he still has a lot left in him to play Test and ODI cricket, saying he is ready to "milk" his body to achieve more success in the longest format of the game.

Starc, 35, recently announced his retirement from T20Is in a move to keep himself ready for the Ashes, IPL, an away Test series in India, and the ODI World Cup in two years' time.

The decision means the left-handed quick, who has in the past skipped the Indian Premier League to preserve energies for international assignments, will not play the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

"For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible. That was never going to be off the table," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give. I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 - but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup (in 2027)."

Starc had played a pivotal role in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE where Australia won their maiden world title in the format.

"I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right (format) to put to the side. If I wasn't going to be in the frame for 2027 then I didn't want to hold up the spot. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer that ODI team. I'd thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I'm 35 now, Tests have always been my priority and they will remain my priority," he said.

If Starc lasts till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, he could finish his career as one of the greatest ODI World Cup bowlers of all-time. Only Glenn McGrath (71 scalps in four World Cups - 1996, 1999, 20003 and 2007) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (68 wickets from five tournaments from 1996 to 2011) have more World Cup wickets than Starc's 65 (2015, 2019 and 2023).

Starc felt he was leaving the T20 side at the right time, given that the team was in a good place with new faces coming in.

"The T20 team seems pretty settled with the guys that have come in, they've done some great stuff. Nathan Ellis is flying, Ben Dwarshuis has played a great role, Spencer (Johnson) has done some good stuff when he's played, Sean Abbott as well... I feel like that team is in a great spot and I don't need to interrupt that," he said.

He is now looking forward to the three-match home ODI series against India and a potential Sheffield Shield appearance before the Ashes.

"The three one-dayers (against India) are a nice, controlled lead-in to five Test matches, 10 overs a game, time on the legs, they're not a day after each other. There's some Shield games that can be added to that schedule. (But) I think it's important not to have a concrete way of thinking," he said.

