I was mentally calm and present in the moment: Bansari Solanki

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) "I was mentally calm and present in the moment," said goalkeeper Bansari Solanki after playing a decisive role in SG Pipers’ maiden Women's Hero Hockey India League title triumph, sealed via a 3–2 shootout win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers following a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

Introduced specifically for the shootout, the 24-year-old Solanki produced a match-winning performance, making three crucial saves, including stopping a penalty stroke, to guide her side to victory.

Her heroics in the final also earned her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award on Friday.

Solanki said handling the pressure was key to her success.

"The pressure was definitely there, but I wasn’t thinking about the result. I was just focused on doing my best and staying in the moment.

"I was not really thinking about the result and I was just there doing my best. Before the Final, our Coach Sofie Gierts told us, 'W-I-N stands for What's Important Now.' I think that stuck with me throughout the match..

The goalkeeper revealed that her late introduction was part of a pre-planned strategy.

"It was decided beforehand that if the final went into a shootout, I would go in. I kept warming up because I knew I had to be ready,” she added.

Reflecting on SG Pipers’ earlier shootout defeats to the same opponents during the league stage, Solanki said learning from those experiences helped her adjust her approach.

“Earlier, I rushed to commit. This time, I stayed patient and waited for the striker to make the first move. That made the difference,” she said.

SG Pipers completed a remarkable turnaround after finishing last in the previous season to lift the title this year. Solanki credited the team environment and coaching staff for the resurgence.