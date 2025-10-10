IAC urges Tamil Nadu to ease registration of LPG auto rickshaws

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) has urged Tamil Nadu's Transport Department to address delays in registering new LPG-fuelled auto rickshaws in Chennai, citing the fuel's environmental and economic benefits.

In a representation to Transport Secretary SJ Chiru, IAC flagged bureaucratic hurdles that are hindering the rollout of Auto LPG (ALPG) vehicles in urban centres.

The coalition said the current registration regime favours conversions of older vehicles, while new ALPG autos face prolonged delays, pushing sales to semi-urban areas.

"Auto LPG has proven itself as a practical, affordable, and immediately deployable clean fuel solution for drivers and citizens. However, prolonged delays and regulatory bottlenecks in registering new LPG auto rickshaws threaten to undermine its potential," said IAC Director General Suyash Gupta.

The coalition noted that ALPG emits significantly fewer pollutants than petrol or diesel and is nearly 40 per cent cheaper than petrol, offering tangible savings for drivers and commuters.

It urged Tamil Nadu authorities to streamline registration processes and take cues from states like Telangana, where similar policies have boosted clean fuel adoption, according to a statement issued by IAC.

Despite compelling benefits, current registration practices in Chennai have resulted in substantial delays, with new ALPG vehicles facing considerable bureaucratic hurdles.

"Registrations are being processed slowly, with smoother processes available only for conversions of older vehicles. This has driven new ALPG vehicle sales to less restricted semi-urban areas," the statement said.

IAC warned that the current regulatory bottlenecks risk stalling investments in sustainable transport and run counter to the state's clean air and climate goals.

"We call upon the Transport Secretary of Tamil Nadu to introduce policies that recognise the value of Auto LPG for urban transport and urgently streamline the registration process. This will empower drivers, benefit public health, and further the state's climate and pollution mitigation objectives," Gupta added.

Taking cues from progressive models, such as the Hyderabad approach, which has simplified registration for LPG vehicles, the coalition has urged the Tamil Nadu authorities to consider a similar inclusive and facilitative policy.

In a rapidly urbanising state where clean air remains a challenge, enabling easier and faster registration of ALPG auto rickshaws can help Tamil Nadu realise its environmental and social goals.