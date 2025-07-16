ICC AGM: Two-tier Test system, T20 WC expansion to be discussed

Singapore, Jul 16 (PTI) The much-debated idea of a two-tier Test system, expansion of the T20 World Cup and ratification of new members are some of the topics that will be discussed in depth during the four-day AGM of the International Cricket Council (ICC), beginning here from Thursday.

With the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025-27) in progress, the discussion on the two-tier Test format is set to revolve around fund allocation and clauses surrounding promotion and relegation.

However, it has been generally accepted that the current WTC cycle will not be altered, and a possible implementation of the new system will be done after 2027.

But the upcoming AGM, which will be headed by ICC chairman Jay Shah and newly-appointed CEO Sanjog Gupta, will take a serious note of this method since Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board are major advocates of it.

While there is no intention to add more teams to the 50-over World Cup, the ICC may mull adding more teams to the T20 version, potentially swelling it to 24 participants. However, any concrete decision is not expected before next year.

At present, 20 teams are competing in the showpiece after the addition of four more sides since the last year's World Cup and the model will be retained until at least the 2026 edition.

But cricket's return to the Olympics through the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and Italy's qualification for next year's T20 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, have given an impetus to the expansion thoughts.

"Italy's qualification for the World Cup is being viewed as a sign of cricket gaining some traction with new nations, and the governing body is keen to connect with a wider audience," a source privy to the development informed PTI.

Since his elevation to the ICC top position in December 2024, Shah has been holding a series of high-profile engagements such as the one with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the 144th IOC Session at Costa Navarino in Greece in March and with former IOC head Thomas Bach in January.

Meanwhile, the ICC is likely to get a final update on the inquiry into the conduct of last year's T20 World Cup. There were charges of a cost blow-out during the tournament.

While it was not officially announced, it is believed that the mis-handling of funds during the marquee event held in the USA and the West Indies had a role in the resignation of former CEO Geoff Allardice in late January.

Meanwhile, Zambia is set to return to the ICC fold as an Associate member after its suspension in 2019 and East Timor is also likely to become a first-time member.

Zambia was suspended due to "continued non-compliance" to amend multiple breaches of the ICC's Membership Criteria, relating to general competence and an acceptable detailed governance system.