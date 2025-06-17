ICC ready for 4-day Tests in ''27-29 WTC cycle; Ind, Aus, Eng to still play 5-day matches: Report

London, Jun 17 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) is ready to sanction four-day Tests for smaller nations in the 2027-29 World Test Championship cycle but India, Australia and England can still play the traditional five-day matches, according a report here.

The move to reduce matches by one day would be a significant change and can help smaller nations to play more Tests and longer series.

"During discussions last week at the WTC final at Lord’s, the ICC chair, Jay Shah, is understood to have expressed his support for four-day Tests, with a view to sanctioning them in time for the 2027-29 WTC cycle," a report in "The Guardian' newspaper said.

"England, Australia and India would still be permitted to schedule five-Test series of five-day matches for the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the first iteration of which begins with the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Friday."

The ICC first sanctioned four-day Tests for bilateral contests in 2017. England played Zimbabwe over four days at Trent Bridge last month after four-day Tests against Ireland in 2019 and 2023.

According to the report, "many smaller nations are reluctant to host Tests due to the time they take out of the schedule and the cost, but a move to four-day cricket would enable an entire three-Test series to be played in less than three weeks."

"In four-day Tests the playing hours are extended to mandate a minimum of 98 overs per day rather than 90 overs to mitigate the time lost," it said.

"South Africa’s threadbare itinerary despite being crowned world champions in the thrilling final against Australia at Lord’s last week has further highlighted the issue, and focused minds on the need for change," it added.

The 2025-27 World Test Championship will, however, will continue under the existing format of five-day matches.

It begins with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh in a two-Test series on Tuesday.

Of the 27 Test series to be played among nine countries contesting in the 2025-27 cycle, 17 will feature just two-match affairs whereas there will be six series of three matches.