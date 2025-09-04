IEX electricity trade rises nearly 19pc to 11,803 mn units in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday said that its monthly electricity traded volume grew 18.9 per cent to 11,803 million units (MU) in August on a year-on-year basis.

Advertisement

A total of 21.68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded during the month, an IEX (Indian Energy Exchange) statement said.

The monthly electricity traded volume (including TRAS) stood at 11,803 MU in August 2025, marking an 18.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the statement.

Despite higher demand, prices on power exchanges were lower than the previous year, owing to higher supply side liquidity on the exchange platform, it explained.

The market clearing price in the day-ahead market stood at ₹4.00 per unit in August 2025, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year(YoY) decline.

Similarly, the price in the Real Time Market was ₹3.38 per unit in August 2025, down 6 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges, it stated.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM), including HPDAM, achieved 4,797 MU volume in August 2025 as compared to 4,666 MU volume in August 2024, an increase of 3 per cent YoY.

The DAM segment accounted for 34 per cent of the total traded volumes in August 2025 The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 5,029 MU in August ‘25, from 3,485 MU in August’24, registering an increase of 44 per cent YoY.

The RTM segment accounted for 36 per cent of the total traded volumes in August’25.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 835 MU in August’25 as compared to 893 MU volume in August’24, a decline of 6.4 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 930 MU volume during August’25 as compared to 871 MU in August’24, registering an increase of 7 per cent YoY.

The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for August’25 was ₹3.73 per unit. A total of 21.68 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 13th August and 28th August, at a clearing price of ₹360 per REC.

REC traded volume in August’25 increased by 2.5 per cent on a YoY basis.

IEX is India’s premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates, including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates.