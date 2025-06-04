IEX electricity trade volume rises 14 pc to 10,946 million units in May

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday said it has logged over 14 per cent growth in electricity traded volume at 10,946 million units (MU) in May as compared to the year-ago period.

IEX had achieved monthly electricity trade volume of 9,568 MU in May 2024, the company data showed.

A total of 17.43 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded during the month, marking a 65 per cent year-on-year increase, an IEX statement said.

Market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market was at ₹4.12/unit during May 2025, a decline of 22 per cent year-on-year. Market clearing price in the Real Time Market fell 28 per cent year-on-year at ₹3.43/unit last month.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 3,510 MU volume last month as compared to 4,371 MU volume in May 2024, a decline of 20 per cent.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) reported highest ever monthly traded volume in May 2025 when the volume increased to 4,770 MU from 3,352 MU a year ago, an increase of 42 per cent.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,684 MU in May 2025 as compared to 1,221 MU a year ago.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 915 MU volume during the month under review as compared to 622 MU in May 2024.