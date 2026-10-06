IEX logs 10.4pc growth in electricity trade volume to 12.2 BU in Sept

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday said it has logged a 10.4 per cent growth in electricity trade volume to 12.2 billion units (BU) compared to a year ago.

During the second quarter of FY27, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 39,685 MU, marking a 12.7 per cent year-on-year increase, according to a statement.

The average market clearing price in the day-ahead market (DAM) at ₹5.7/unit during Q2 FY27 increased 46 per cent compared to Q2 FY26.

Similarly, it stated that the average market clearing price in the real-time market at ₹5.2/unit during Q2 FY27 increased 49 per cent compared to Q2FY26.

During the same quarter, the country's energy consumption touched 502 BUs, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.5 per cent.

In September, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,220 MU, a 10.4 per cent increase year-on-year. India's power demand remained strong in the same month, with peak demand touching 269 GW on September 10, 2026.

According to government data published in September 2026, the country's energy consumption reached 162 BUs, reflecting an 11 per cent year-on-year growth. Strong power demand led to a 281 per cent year-on-year increase in buy bids in the DAM, resulting in higher market prices.

The average market clearing price in the day ahead market at ₹7.3/unit during September 2026, increased 105 per cent year-on-year.

Similarly, the average market clearing price in the real time market at ₹6.9/unit during September 2026, increased 108 per cent year-on-year.

The DAM, including HPDAM, registered total volumes of 14,855 MU during Q2 FY27, compared to 14,534 MU volume in Q2 FY26, an increase of 2.2 per cent YoY.

The DAM segment accounted for 37.4 per cent of the total electricity traded volumes in Q2 FY26.

The DAM segment, including HPDAM, achieved 4,251 MU volume in September as compared to 4,228 MU volume in September FY25, a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent YoY.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) registered total volumes of 16,490 MU during Q2FY26, as compared to 14,925 MU volume in Q2 FY26 an increase of 10.5 per cent YoY.

The RTM segment accounted for 41.6 per cent of the total electricity traded volumes in Q2FY26. RTM volume increased to 5,294 MU in September, from 4,786 MU in September last year, registering a 10.6 per cent increase.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of HPTAM, intraday, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 5,477 MU in Q2, FY27, as compared to 2,719 MU volume in Q2 FY26, an increase of 101.5 per cent YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, during Q2FY'27, achieved volume of 2,863 MU, as compared to 3,040 MU volume in Q2 FY ''26, decline of 5.8 per cent YoY.

The segment achieved 737 MU volume during September as compared to 1,084 MU a year ago, a decline of 32 per cent.

Trading sessions were held on September 26 and 30, at a clearing price of ₹345/REC and ₹343/REC, respectively.