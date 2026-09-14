If I go by results, will start reacting to everything: Varun Chakravarthy

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Varun Chakravarthy has learnt the art of "not reacting to results" while keeping the "process" paramount even when the chips are down.

The 35-year-old spinner, who is at the back-end of his career, had a poor T20 World Cup despite India winning the title and didn't look good either in the IPL or in the away T20I series in England, which was cut short by a hamstring injury.

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After his impressive 1/16 against Afghanistan in the opening T20I here, Chakravarthy was asked how he coped when the returns weren't as great as they used to be during the first phase of his international career.

"What you are referring to is results; I cannot go by results. If I go by results, I will start reacting to each and everything. If it goes my way, I will start being very happy. If it doesn't go my way, I will become very sad. I cannot go that way. So, the best way for me is to see the process," Chakravarthy said at the post-match conference after India won by seven wickets.

"If it is a good ball and if it still differs, I will always take it. But if it is a bad ball and it is a wicket, I have to go and work on it again. So, that's how it works."

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Chakravarthy, who has 75 wickets from 49 T20Is, doesn't believe that a player's performance marker should only be what is written on the wickets column.

"See, you told it's all about wickets. It's not about wickets. It is about if I am bowling in the right place or not. Whatever happens after that, it's not in my control. So, what's in my control is till I pitch the ball.

"After the ball pitches, if the ball can turn or cannot turn, it's not in my control. I'll see till that point. If it is still that, if it is fine, yeah, I'll take it. I don't go by results."

Even though the England tour didn't go as per plan, he believed that there were some learning there too.

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"It is just good, because the thing is England too was also good for me. Just because we didn't win, it doesn't mean that it has gone for waste. You get to learn a lot if you do the right thing. So, there is nothing that goes to waste.

"And as I said, today even if things wouldn't have gone our way, we would have had the same mindset as to learn something. Every match is a learning and the results sometimes come our way, sometimes don't."

He feels that one shouldn't get too bogged down by injuries.

"Look, injuries are very common for all sports people and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger," Chakravarthy added.

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On a lighter note, he felt for the Afghanistan spinners who got some rough treatment from Abhishek Sharma, who hit seven sixes in his 32-ball-84.

"While I was sitting in the dressing room, I was just telling someone that against our team, batting line-up, you can't bowl spin. So, if you bowl spin against our batting line-up, they are just going to smack left, right and centre. We are just so used to playing spinners.

"We have our top eight batsmen and anyone can take on any spinner in this world. So, I have personally bowled against them, played against them. I know how hard it is. So, yeah, I feel for the spinners."