If Low-Speed EVs Are Allowed to Put on Excess Weight, Could the Category Become the Ultimate Loser?

Years ago, India's decision to carve out a special, exempted category for low-speed electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) gave rise to a quiet miracle. Besides unlocking a smarter and affordable way to commute, that farsighted vision allowed lakhs of first-time earners and gig workers, including women, to use light E2Ws to deliver goods and build livelihoods without needing a driver’s licence. It is a policy success story worth protecting.

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This is exactly why a small but consequential change in the proposed amendment to Rule 2(u) of the CMVR needs to be reexamined.

The draft notification retains some key conditions for a two-wheeled battery-operated vehicle to qualify for exemption: motor power, maximum speed, braking and reflective fittings and motor cut-off behaviour. However, it drops another significant condition: unladen weight, which was previously capped at 60 kg for exempt vehicles.

On the surface, this looks like a simplification. In practice, it removes a key safeguard that actually matters.

The problem with defining low-speed EVs through power and speed alone

At first glance, defining low-speed EVs only in terms of motor power and top speed might seem a solid idea. The Achilles’ Heel of this argument, however, is that both power and speed are governed by software. An unscrupulous company or operator can easily tamper with a controller, bypass a speed limiter and unlock a motor's power output, all without opening the vehicle or changing any single physical part.

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Up to this point, India's policy framework has anchored the category exemption to a physical, unmodifiable specification, viz. weight. If this weight ceiling is removed, it would eliminate a reliable enforcement proxy that can be used by regulators and traffic officials to keep illegal and tampered heavy vehicles off the roads.

Heavier E2Ws with more powerful motors resemble motorbikes more than bicycles. Allowing unlicensed, unregistered drivers to operate these vehicles can cause more safety problems than it solves. Thus, doing away with a weight limit – whether that is 60 kg or something else — represents a road safety and enforcement challenge in a country that already has one of the world’s highest road accident rates.

To be clear, retaining a weight limit in the CMVR cannot be a substitute for testing, certification and enforcement. However, it will certainly provide an additional and tamper-proof layer of regulatory clarity.

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A step towards more inclusive mobility

A step towards more inclusive mobility

Let’s now look at the original intent of the exemption granted to low-speed EVs in India. The idea was to widen mobility access to empower people and enable them to pursue livelihood opportunities, particularly for those who cannot afford to buy EVs or easily obtain a driver’s licence. This includes women and younger individuals entering mobility work for the first time.

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Without a weight ceiling, heavier vehicles with larger frames and dual-seat capacity would qualify for the same licence-free, registration-free exemption. That does not serve the riders this policy is meant to help. Feedback from women riders, in particular, is consistent: lighter vehicles are easier to manoeuvre, park, and control in Indian traffic conditions.

There’s no doubt that heavy vehicles have their own role within the mobility ecosystem. However, they serve a different purpose and user base from lightweight EVs, and thus must be treated accordingly. In simple words: any exemption should be defined around the vehicle type and the specific use case or need gap it is intended to support.

The 60 kg limit is not a design constraint; it's a proof point

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But one final question arises here: would retaining a 60 kg ceiling constrain vehicle design or limit innovation? Our experience says otherwise.

Yulu's fleet, designed in-house and manufactured with Bajaj Auto, is built within this exact limit and operates at scale across Indian cities today. It proves that a genuinely well-engineered, world-class electric two-wheeler is entirely possible within a 60 kg unladen weight ceiling.

The 60 kg limit has never been an obstacle. It has reinforced the category’s relevance and rewarded manufacturers who engineer vehicles better, rather than those who strip weight out of a vehicle to squeeze under a power or speed threshold.

A workable way forward The real question is not whether 60 kg is sacred. It is this: What physical safeguard should define the boundary of licence- and registration-exempt E2Ws?

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Regulators are weighing multiple guardrails, including a possible single-seat or no-pillion restriction, or robust physical verification at point of sale and thereafter. These are all sound ideas. But if the objective is to set clear, objective and enforceable boundaries, these steps must complement a weight limit, not replace it.

As the EV sector enters an exciting phase of growth, regulation must evolve with the technology and new use cases emerging on our roads. But as we modernise the rules, we should also preserve the guardrails that make them practical to implement. That is a conversation worth having as India builds the next chapter of its e-mobility ecosystem.

By R.K. Misra, Co-founder - Yulu

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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