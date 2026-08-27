If Your Portfolio Could Travel, Where Would It Go?

Imagine your portfolio had a passport. Would it spend its entire life in India, or would part of it venture overseas?

Many Indian investors keep most, or all, of their equity investments at home. India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, but investing in a single country also means relying on one economy, one currency, and one market cycle.

Adding global exposure isn't about choosing India or the US. It's about understanding how different allocations change your portfolio.

Build one of the three hypothetical portfolios below using the MSCI India Index and the MSCI USA Index, then watch every comparison update as you move through the experience.

Visit the Mint x Appreciate US Markets page — where financial knowledge meets real opportunity.

To know more about how to get started with global investing and US ETFs, click here.



Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.