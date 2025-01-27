New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Researchers at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow have conducted a study exploring how private healthcare organisations can innovate during crises while maintaining their core ethical values.

The research published in the FIIB Business Review journal delves into the delicate balance between rapidly adapting to external pressures such as environmental shocks and staying true to an organisation's mission.

According to Arvind Shroff, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, IIM Lucknow, the findings are crucial for resource-constrained settings, where healthcare institutions must deliver essential services while managing to innovate in times of crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges to healthcare systems worldwide. Public healthcare systems, often underfunded and unprepared, struggled to cope with the surge in demand, while private healthcare institutions played a pivotal role in responding swiftly with innovative solutions," he said.

"Many of these organisations introduced telemedicine, virtual consultations, and resource optimisation strategies to ensure continuity of care while minimising patient exposure. These innovations were instrumental in helping healthcare providers navigate the pandemic’s challenges while maintaining high standards of care," he added.

Shroff's research focused on Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital (SSSH) in Chhattisgarh, which provides free paediatric cardiac care.

"Despite facing critical shortages of resources during the pandemic, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators, SSSH adapted quickly with innovative solutions like telemedicine, in-house blood banks, and efficient resource management, enabling it to successfully navigate the crisis," he said.

The research also underscores the crucial role of leadership in navigating crises.

"Leaders who prioritise values like empathy and integrity inspire their teams to meet challenges head-on and transform crises into opportunities for innovation. By focusing on these virtues, leaders can help organisations balance the immediate demands of crisis management with the long-term goal of delivering ethical, high-quality services," Shroff said.